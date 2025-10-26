The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Photo gallery: MTSU campus, week of Oct. 19

Sidelines PhotographersOctober 26, 2025
Check out this week's best shots from campus and beyond by our staff photographers.
Noah McLane
Sylvia Beverly, a junior, paints Snoopy wearing a cozy scarf on her pumpkin during the College of Education's pumpkin painting event on Oct. 22, 2025, in the COE foyer.
About the Contributor
Noah McLane
Noah McLane, Editor in Chief
I’m a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
Photo gallery: MTSU campus, week of Oct. 19