Boo in the Boro: 4 Spooky activities to add to your calendar this week

Ghosts, skeletons, and dramatic lighting embellish neighborhoods around town. Every day offers a little less daylight and the air outside grows colder as Halloween grows closer.

Halloween festivities have been in full swing all month — from the 30th anniversary screening of “Casper” at Premier 6 to trunk-or-treats, fall festivals and Barfield Park’s annual Bash. But the spooky season isn’t over yet.

Here are four events this week that embrace the spirit of Halloween, offering something for all ages. We’ve put together this list of events sure to bring anyone out to get their boo on.

Trick–or-Treat on the Row

Trick–or-Treat on the Row is a free event that invites the public to bring their children, ages 12 and under, to trick-or-treat at the fraternity and sorority houses on Greek Row. The chapters of fraternities and sororities will each decorate their houses and dress to match a different theme. Many chapters join forces with their homecoming partners to dress for the same theme and pass out candy together, offering a night of on-campus fun to the community on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Houses may be decorated as characters from popular movies, TV shows or video games.. From new Disney movies to retro cartoons, the event is sure to have a variety of costumes, connecting college students with the Murfreesboro community.

Trick-or-Treat at Floyd Stadium

Trick–or-Treat at Floyd Stadium as the Blue Raiders take on Jax State for a sure-to-be spooky matchup on Wednesday, Oct. 29. This game is sure to be a treat. Shortly before trick-or-treating starts, Medium Build is set to perform Party in the Grove. Trick-or-treating will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will continue until the end of the first quarter of the game. True Blue pride will be shown on national television, and the best-decorated table will receive a prize.

Wednesday’s lineup offers something for everyone, with a concert, trick-or-treating, and a football game on the horizon.

Trick-or-Treating on Murfreesboro Square

Local businesses on the Murfreesboro Square are opening their doors for a night of spooky fun, inviting the community to come in their spookiest costumes to explore the decorated shops and gather plenty of treats.

All ages are welcome to celebrate the spirit of Halloween with this safe and family-friendly evening located right on the Murfreesboro Square.

Halloween Hangover party at Cedar Glade Brews

Bill Steber hosts a different level of Halloween entertainment at Cedar Glade Brews, inviting partiers into their taproom on November 1 for an after-Halloween party. Costumes are optional, but still encouraged. The important part is showing up and having a good time, according to a graphic on their website.

Whether you are spending the night in a costume or just enjoying the final moments of spooky season, Murfreesboro has plenty of ways to keep the Halloween spirit alive throughout the week.

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

