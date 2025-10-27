Categories:

Boo in the Boro: 4 Spooky activities to add to your calendar this week

Byline photo of Kerstie Wolaver
Kerstie Wolaver, Lead features reporter
October 27, 2025
Alpha Delta Pi member Meredith Foster hands out candy on Oct. 30. Photo by Samantha Hearn.
Alpha Delta Pi member Meredith Foster hands out candy on Oct. 30. Photo by Samantha Hearn.

Ghosts, skeletons, and dramatic lighting embellish neighborhoods around town. Every day offers a little less daylight and the air outside grows colder as Halloween grows closer. 

Halloween festivities have been in full swing all month — from the 30th anniversary screening of “Casper” at Premier 6 to trunk-or-treats, fall festivals and Barfield Park’s annual Bash. But the spooky season isn’t over yet. 

Here are four events this week that embrace the spirit of Halloween, offering something for all ages. We’ve put together this list of events sure to bring anyone out to get their boo on. 

Trickor-Treat on the Row

Trickor-Treat on the Row is a free event that invites the public to bring their children, ages 12 and under, to trick-or-treat at the fraternity and sorority houses on Greek Row. The chapters of fraternities and sororities will each decorate their houses and dress to match a different theme. Many chapters join forces with their homecoming partners to dress for the same theme and pass out candy together, offering a night of on-campus fun to the community on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. 

Houses may be decorated as characters from popular movies, TV shows or video games.. From new Disney movies to retro cartoons, the event is sure to have a variety of costumes, connecting college students with the Murfreesboro community. 

The Halloween-themed race was brought to campus to replace the annual homecoming kickoff marathon, which was cancelled for fall break. Photo by Bing-Nan Li.

Trick-or-Treat at Floyd Stadium

Trickor-Treat at Floyd Stadium as the Blue Raiders take on Jax State for a sure-to-be spooky matchup on Wednesday, Oct. 29. This game is sure to be a treat. Shortly before trick-or-treating starts, Medium Build is set to perform Party in the Grove. Trick-or-treating will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will continue until the end of the first quarter of the game. True Blue pride will be shown on national television, and the best-decorated table will receive a prize. 

Wednesday’s lineup offers something for everyone, with a concert, trick-or-treating, and a football game on the horizon. 

Trick-or-Treating on Murfreesboro Square

Local businesses on the Murfreesboro Square are opening their doors for a night of spooky fun, inviting the community to come in their spookiest costumes to explore the decorated shops and gather plenty of treats. 

All ages are welcome to celebrate the spirit of Halloween with this safe and family-friendly evening located right on the Murfreesboro Square. 

A Smackdab Brewing employee hands off a cold brew to a ‘Boro Bites and Brews Festival attendee in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, June 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Karly Cordell)

Halloween Hangover party at Cedar Glade Brews

Bill Steber hosts a different level of Halloween entertainment at Cedar Glade Brews, inviting partiers into their taproom on November 1 for an after-Halloween party. Costumes are optional, but still encouraged. The important part is showing up and having a good time, according to a graphic on their website. 

Whether you are spending the night in a costume or just enjoying the final moments of spooky season, Murfreesboro has plenty of ways to keep the Halloween spirit alive throughout the week. 

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Events
Ashley Barrientos gleaming at Phoebe Bridgers in April 2023. (Photo by Jordan Reining).
Cults to headline MTSU fall concert series
One of the pumpkin-scapes at Lucky Ladd Farm in Eagleville, TN, on Friday Oct. 17, 2025.
Fall festivities return to Lucky Ladd Farms with new attractions, classic traditions
Columbia, Magenta, Frank-N-Furter and Riff Raff in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Oct. 17, 2025.
The 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' unites MTSU with raunchy absurdist comedy
Bookcases inside of The Grand Exchange.
The Grand Book Exchange starts its first chapter with the Boro Book Club
A sign displayed during the Mystery Book event on campus on Oct. 9, 2025, at Peck Hall.
MTSU’s Mystery Book Sale unwraps the magic of reading
Girls dancing at the Garba night at MTSU on Oct, 3, 2025.
Middle Tennessee Indian Association hosts annual Garba night honoring Navaratri Festival
More in Featured
Jorge Avila (left), president of the MTSU College Democrats and Fatima Macareno (right), president of No Labels, sit on stage during the American Democracy Project's "Across the Aisle" panel discussion on civil engagement. The event took place on Oct. 8, 2025, in the Keathely University Center Theater.
No Labels gives MTSU students with different views a place to talk
MTSU cornerback Jackson Lowe presses KSU's Lyndon Ravare in a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
Career performance paired with penalties derail MTSU football in loss to Delaware
D'Angelo at Soulfest Melbourne in 2014.
Remembering D’Angelo through 5 essential tracks
MTSU offensive lineman Otto Janse Van Rensburg gets hyped ahead of a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
MTSU football takes on Delaware for the first time since 1978
A "Free Speech Zone" sign warns against bringing prohibited items into the rally in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Oct. 28, 2017. (Andrew WIgdor / MTSU Sidelines
Editorial: Actions toward Indiana Daily Student set dangerous precedent for all student media outlets
MTSU's Nahzae Cox celebrates after a catch in a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 9 opponent
More in Features
Movie clip from "Black Phone 2," (Image courtesy of Universal Studios).
Weekly Distractions: 'Monsters: The Ed Gein Story,' 'Black Phone 2' and 'The Outsiders' steal the spotlight
Jared Leto as Ares in Disney's "Tron: Ares." Image courtesy of Disney studios.
‘Tron: Ares’ confronts AI’s role in shaping the future
Stack of books set on top of a table with a pumpkin beside them.
5 cozy reads to fall into autumn
Antwoinardo Dixon and his late aunt Dorothy Bain-Seymour. (Image courtesy of Antwoinardo Dixon)
MTSU student turns grief into art with song ‘Inner Thoughts’
Preview of Taylor Swift's "Life of A Showgirl" album release showing at AMC Theaters on Oct. 3, 2025.
Fans celebrate 'The Life of a Showgirl' at AMC Theatres
Emil Wakim preforming his comedy show at the MTSU comedy night at the Student Union Ballroom on Oct. 2, 2025.
‘SNL’ star Emil Wakim headlines Night of Comedy at MTSU
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Boo in the Boro: 4 Spooky activities to add to your calendar this week