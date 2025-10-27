MTSU club hockey rolls past Alabama for 10th straight victory

MTSU club hockey (10-2) swept the University of Alabama (1-6) to record 10 consecutive wins in Pelham, Alabama, this weekend.



The Blue Raiders controlled the rematch with the Frozen Tide from opening puck drop, outscoring Alabama 10-2 over the doubleheader, while holding Alabama to the lowest total goals allowed so far this season. The series sweep marks the fifth consecutive sweep of the season for MTSU, dating back to Sept.12.



“The team adjusted by taking a defensive zone-first approach,” MTSU head coach JJ Murray said. “Great defense turns into great offense. Whether that is being in the right spot, blocking shots, or making a good first pass on the breakout.”

Game 1

Middle Tennessee forward Tommy Chunchukov struck first for the Blue Raiders, giving MTSU a 1-0 lead halfway through the first. The rest of the period slid into a defensive stalemate as both teams focused on protecting the crease, forcing shots from outside of the slot.



The Blue Raiders amped up the physicality in the second period as hits along the boards opened scoring chances for MTSU. With a minute remaining in the second, MTSU forward Matthew Siciliano tipped a shot from the blueline to double the Middle Tennessee advantage.



MTSU goaltender Ayden Kopec opened the third with key saves to keep the Frozen Tide off the board early in the period. Brendan Ogle shot underneath the pad of Alabama goaltender Luc Haggitt, and a JJ Landers power play goal extended the MTSU lead to 4-0.



Despite a late Alabama goal, Middle Tennessee shut the door, securing a 4-1 victory in the series opener.

Game 2

The back end of the doubleheader started strongly for the Blue Raiders as Ethan Demumbrum buried an outlet pass from Siciliano on the power play to give MTSU a 1-0 advantage. Middle Tennessee struck again as Aydin Suss buried home a rebound to extend the MTSU lead to 2-0 with five minutes remaining in the first.



Late in the first frame, Brendan Ogle notched a goal off a deflection in front of the net to boost the Middle Tennessee lead to 3-0 at the end of one. Siciliano started off the second period with a steal in the offensive zone that led to a breakaway goal, lifting MTSU to a four-goal lead.



The Blue Raiders’ aggressive forecheck set up an Anthony Banas slapshot from the blueline that trickled past Alabama goaltender Aaron Weiler to push the Middle Tennessee total to five. Tensions boiled over late in the period after a missed slashing call on Alabama led to a scuffle. After the referees handed out a slew of penalties, the second period closed with a five-goal lead for MTSU.



Despite a late Alabama goal that spoiled a second consecutive Grant Williams shutout, a JJ Landers goal for MTSU with 10 seconds remaining in the third put the icing on the cake for a 6-1 win.



“Anytime we go into a weekend, we aim to get a sweep, two wins next weekend, and we will bring home another trophy,” Landers said.



MTSU will be idle next weekend before traveling to Knoxville, Tennessee, to rematch with the University of Tennessee (2-1) on Friday, Nov. 8. The Blue Raiders will then travel to Huntsville, Alabama, to compete in the College Hockey South Veterans Cup on Nov. 9-10.



“Our expectation for the Veterans Cup is to play period by period, shift by shift and bring another trophy back to Middle Tennessee,” Murray said.

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.