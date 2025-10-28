The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 10 opponent

Austin Tackett of Jacksonville State University’s The Chanticleer gives an inside look at the reigning Conference USA champion Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
Willie Phaler, Lead sports reporterOctober 28, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
MTSU outside linebacker Reggie Johnson shows pressure during a game Missouri State at Floyd Stadium on Oct. 8, 2025.

Before MTSU’s final weeknight matchup of the season, Austin Tackett of Jacksonville State University’s The Chanticleer offered a look at the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-3, 3-0 CUSA). 

The opposing coach: Charles Kelly 

After losing former head coach Rich Rodriguez after he took the same position at West Virginia University, the Gamecocks lured Charles Kelly away from his post as Auburn University’s defensive coordinator to lead the program in Jacksonville, Alabama. 

Kelly’s first year at the helm of Jax State is his 31st in college football overall. Prior to his time with Auburn, Kelly made stops at notable programs such as the University of Alabama, Florida State University, the University of Tennessee, Georgia Tech and the University of Colorado.

“You can tell he’s more tapped in with the defense and the defensive line, especially,” Tackett said. “That defense is going to be the biggest thing, especially with Jax State. … He’s been a great coach from what I’ve seen.” 

The Gamecocks sit seventh in total defense rankings in Conference USA, holding opponents to 26.6 points per game. Although it’s a below-average mark in the league, it has proven to be enough behind the most efficient rushing offense in the conference. 

With 30.7 points a game to its name, Jax State’s offense hasn’t lost much of what led it to a Conference USA title last season. Kelly and new offensive coordinator Clint Trickett haven’t deviated much from running the ball, although Trickett is more known for offenses that find success through the air. 

“Historically, Clint has been a pass-heavy guy,” Tackett said. “But when you have Cam Cook on your sideline, and he’s rushed for 1,000 yards in seven games, it’s like they said in a press conference this past week, ‘There’s no reason not to give him the ball if he’s going to do that.’” 

Players to watch 

Running back — Cam Cook 

Jax State boasts the nation’s top rusher, Cook, as the lead back for an offense that leads Conference USA in rushing yardage with 1,993. The Gamecocks outpace second-place Florida International University (1,349) by over 500 yards. 

“If you watch any highlights or any games and you’ve seen him, the legs don’t stop moving,” Tackett said. “Even though he looks like a smaller guy on TV, it’s hard to tackle him.” 

Cook, who has tallied 949 yards in just seven games, has put up some gaudy numbers in his first season with the Gamecocks. The 5-foot-11 back has put up 190+ yards in two of three CUSA games and has accumulated 100 yards in five of seven games. 

“Until somebody can prove that Cam Cook can be stopped, I don’t think anything’s going to change,” Tackett said. 

The Blue Raiders seem to be making Cook the focus of its game plan, with head coach Derek Mason and defensive tackle Damonte Smith touching on how the running back can take over a game. 

For more on the nation’s leading rusher taking on Middle Tennessee, click here. 

Quarterback — Caden Creel 

While Cook has provided as much consistency and success out of a running back the Gamecocks could have asked for, they have not been as fortunate in the quarterback’s room. 

After losing last year’s starter Tyler Huff to graduation, Gavin Wimsatt won the job out of training camp and started the first five games of the season. The senior quarterback led Jax State to two wins in five starts but was benched in favor of redshirt sophomore Caden Creel during the Gamecocks’ week five loss to Southern Mississippi. 

Since taking over the reins of Jax State’s offense, Creel has hit the ground running. After subbing in for Wimsatt against the University of Southern Mississippi, Creel ran for 161 yards and a score, along with 109 yards and a passing touchdown. 

Through two games with Creel as the starter, Jax State is 2-0. Creel’s running ability has been a standout part of his game, running for 132 yards against Sam Houston State University and 57 yards in a win over the University of Delaware. 

“The emergence of [Creel] has been a big morale booster for this team,” Tackett said. “The first four games, they struggled throwing the ball. But with Creel able to mix in his running ability, he runs like a running back.”

Although Creel’s rushing ability has been a good pairing with Cook, the Gamecocks’ signal caller isn’t the best quarterback when looking for a traditional drop-back passer. He has yet to surpass 130 passing yards in a game, but he takes care of the football, as he has yet to throw an interception in a game he has started. 

“When he has to stay composed and make those throws, I’m not going to say he makes those throws in the pocket, but he’ll make those throws somewhere on the field,” Tackett said. 

Kicker — Garrison Rippa 

If the Blue Raiders manage to slow down Cook and Creel, Jax State still has a strong chance of adding three points thanks to Rippa. 

The redshirt sophomore kicker is 11-15 this year from the field, and is three of four from 50+ yards, with a high of 52 on the season. 

Rippa has also flashed a clutch gene for the Gamecocks, nailing his career-high and a program-tying 52-yarder as time expired to defeat Sam Houston. 

“That guy is ice cold,” Tackett said. “[He’s] definitely someone the Gamecocks can lean on in a situation like that.” 

While Rippa has missed four kicks on the season, two have been due to blocked kicks. MTSU has yet to block a kick this season.  

Where to watch 

The Blue Raiders and Gamecocks will square off on ESPN 2, with kickoff slotted for 6:30 p.m. CDT. 

Odds/ point spread 

Jax State is favored over Middle Tennessee with a –6.5 line. The Gamecocks’ money line sits at –210, while MTSU’s is +176. 

Editor picks 

Willie Phaler, Lead sports reporter

JXST 38, MTSU 21 (4-3) 

Brett Walker, Co-sports editor

JXST 37, MTSU 24 (5-2) 

Jacob Burgess, Co-sports editor

JXST 42, MTSU 27 (4-3) 

Austin Tackett, The Chanticleer

JXST 37, MTSU 21 (Guest pickers 5-2) 

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Season nine contestants from Netflix's "Love is Blind" in the pods from season nine. (Image courtesy of Netflix)
Netflix's "Love Is Blind" season 9 ends in heartbreak
Jax State running back Cam Cook races towards the endzone in a game against Liberty at AmFirst Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025.
Don’t get Cook’d. How MTSU football plans to stop the nation’s leading rusher
Rose Raymer (left) and Dwane Riley (right) sit at the check-in desk at a "Horrors of War" event on Oct. 27, 2025, in the Keathley University Center.
'The Horrors of War' come to MTSU
Shark Attack and Outlaw sit side by side after the first round of races at Monster Truck Wars on Oct. 25, 2025.
Engines roar and dirt flies at Monster Truck Wars in Shelbyville
Sabrina Carpenter (Image courtesy of Universal Music).
Weekly distractions: 'Short n' Sweet' resumes, 'Dancing with the Stars' gets 'Wicked' and Megan shows her soft side
Alpha Delta Pi member Meredith Foster hands out candy on Oct. 30. Photo by Samantha Hearn.
Boo in the Boro: 4 Spooky activities to add to your calendar this week
More in Football
MTSU wide receiver Cam'ron Lacy runs after a catch during a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
Conference USA week 9 roundup: Stats, scores and standouts from around the league
MTSU cornerback Jackson Lowe presses KSU's Lyndon Ravare in a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
Career performance paired with penalties derail MTSU football in loss to Delaware
MTSU offensive lineman Otto Janse Van Rensburg gets hyped ahead of a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
MTSU football takes on Delaware for the first time since 1978
MTSU's Nahzae Cox celebrates after a catch in a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 9 opponent
MTSU's Nick Vattiato delivers a pass against Marshall, at Floyd Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
‘If you don’t throw, you don’t know’: Why MTSU football’s pass heavy offense is struggling
MTSU tight end Tayvion Galloway hauls in a catch during pregame at Floyd Stadium on Oct. 8, 2025.
Conference USA week 8 roundup: Stats, scores and standouts from around the league
More in Sports
The Blue Raiders face off against the Frozen Tide on Sept. 27 at the Ford Ice Center in Antioch, Tennessee.
MTSU club hockey rolls past Alabama for 10th straight victory
Rockvale High School's Jonathan Hamby navigates the pocket in a game against Riverdale High School, at Homer Brown Field on Oct. 24, 2025.
Riverdale spoils Rockvale's senior night in 28-14 win
Redshirt Freshman utility player Layne Akers celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in a game against Walters State, at Reese Smith Jr. Field on October 19, 2025.
3 storylines from MTSU baseball's 'fall ball' scrimmage with Walters State
Caroline Macander prepares on defense during a match against Liberty, at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Oct. 18, 2025.
Bright spot: Caroline Macander starring for MTSU Volleyball in breakout senior season
MTSU soccer seniors after a 4-0 win against University of Texas, El Paso on Oct. 19, 2025
Women's soccer wins big on MTSU's senior day
MTSU club hockey players huddle up to pray ahead of a game against Tennessee at the Ford Ice Center on Oct. 18, 2025
MTSU club hockey extends win streak in sweep of in-state rival Tennessee
Menu
Activate Search
Home
The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 10 opponent