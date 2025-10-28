The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 10 opponent

Before MTSU’s final weeknight matchup of the season, Austin Tackett of Jacksonville State University’s The Chanticleer offered a look at the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-3, 3-0 CUSA).

The opposing coach: Charles Kelly

After losing former head coach Rich Rodriguez after he took the same position at West Virginia University, the Gamecocks lured Charles Kelly away from his post as Auburn University’s defensive coordinator to lead the program in Jacksonville, Alabama.

Kelly’s first year at the helm of Jax State is his 31st in college football overall. Prior to his time with Auburn, Kelly made stops at notable programs such as the University of Alabama, Florida State University, the University of Tennessee, Georgia Tech and the University of Colorado.

“You can tell he’s more tapped in with the defense and the defensive line, especially,” Tackett said. “That defense is going to be the biggest thing, especially with Jax State. … He’s been a great coach from what I’ve seen.”

The Gamecocks sit seventh in total defense rankings in Conference USA, holding opponents to 26.6 points per game. Although it’s a below-average mark in the league, it has proven to be enough behind the most efficient rushing offense in the conference.

With 30.7 points a game to its name, Jax State’s offense hasn’t lost much of what led it to a Conference USA title last season. Kelly and new offensive coordinator Clint Trickett haven’t deviated much from running the ball, although Trickett is more known for offenses that find success through the air.

“Historically, Clint has been a pass-heavy guy,” Tackett said. “But when you have Cam Cook on your sideline, and he’s rushed for 1,000 yards in seven games, it’s like they said in a press conference this past week, ‘There’s no reason not to give him the ball if he’s going to do that.’”

Players to watch

Running back — Cam Cook

Jax State boasts the nation’s top rusher, Cook, as the lead back for an offense that leads Conference USA in rushing yardage with 1,993. The Gamecocks outpace second-place Florida International University (1,349) by over 500 yards.

“If you watch any highlights or any games and you’ve seen him, the legs don’t stop moving,” Tackett said. “Even though he looks like a smaller guy on TV, it’s hard to tackle him.”

Cook, who has tallied 949 yards in just seven games, has put up some gaudy numbers in his first season with the Gamecocks. The 5-foot-11 back has put up 190+ yards in two of three CUSA games and has accumulated 100 yards in five of seven games.

“Until somebody can prove that Cam Cook can be stopped, I don’t think anything’s going to change,” Tackett said.

The Blue Raiders seem to be making Cook the focus of its game plan, with head coach Derek Mason and defensive tackle Damonte Smith touching on how the running back can take over a game.

Quarterback — Caden Creel

While Cook has provided as much consistency and success out of a running back the Gamecocks could have asked for, they have not been as fortunate in the quarterback’s room.

After losing last year’s starter Tyler Huff to graduation, Gavin Wimsatt won the job out of training camp and started the first five games of the season. The senior quarterback led Jax State to two wins in five starts but was benched in favor of redshirt sophomore Caden Creel during the Gamecocks’ week five loss to Southern Mississippi.

Since taking over the reins of Jax State’s offense, Creel has hit the ground running. After subbing in for Wimsatt against the University of Southern Mississippi, Creel ran for 161 yards and a score, along with 109 yards and a passing touchdown.

Through two games with Creel as the starter, Jax State is 2-0. Creel’s running ability has been a standout part of his game, running for 132 yards against Sam Houston State University and 57 yards in a win over the University of Delaware.

“The emergence of [Creel] has been a big morale booster for this team,” Tackett said. “The first four games, they struggled throwing the ball. But with Creel able to mix in his running ability, he runs like a running back.”

Although Creel’s rushing ability has been a good pairing with Cook, the Gamecocks’ signal caller isn’t the best quarterback when looking for a traditional drop-back passer. He has yet to surpass 130 passing yards in a game, but he takes care of the football, as he has yet to throw an interception in a game he has started.

“When he has to stay composed and make those throws, I’m not going to say he makes those throws in the pocket, but he’ll make those throws somewhere on the field,” Tackett said.

Kicker — Garrison Rippa

If the Blue Raiders manage to slow down Cook and Creel, Jax State still has a strong chance of adding three points thanks to Rippa.

The redshirt sophomore kicker is 11-15 this year from the field, and is three of four from 50+ yards, with a high of 52 on the season.

Rippa has also flashed a clutch gene for the Gamecocks, nailing his career-high and a program-tying 52-yarder as time expired to defeat Sam Houston.

“That guy is ice cold,” Tackett said. “[He’s] definitely someone the Gamecocks can lean on in a situation like that.”

While Rippa has missed four kicks on the season, two have been due to blocked kicks. MTSU has yet to block a kick this season.

Where to watch

The Blue Raiders and Gamecocks will square off on ESPN 2, with kickoff slotted for 6:30 p.m. CDT.

Odds/ point spread

Jax State is favored over Middle Tennessee with a –6.5 line. The Gamecocks’ money line sits at –210, while MTSU’s is +176.

