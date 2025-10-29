The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
What scholarships were affected by DEI?

Deyonna Lansden, Contributing writerOctober 29, 2025
Sam McIntyre
The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tennessee, on February. 5, 2025.

In his second presidential term, Donald Trump issued several executive orders that repealed diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in the workplace. Following the executive orders, Tennessee passed Public Chapter 458 – also known as the “Dismantling DEI Departments Act” which prohibits DEI initiatives in state-funded institutions. 

As a state-funded university, MTSU made accommodations – including removing certain scholarships. 

MTSU removed the following scholarships:

  • MTSU Freshman DREAM Scholarship 
  • MT Diversity Scholarship 
  • Office of Student Success (OSS) Diversity Mentor Scholarship 

The university removed scholarships that mentioned veterans, non-traditional students, disabilities, first-generation students, gender identity or expression, personal hardship, race, sexual identity or special gifts or talents. 

Jase Todd, a sophomore studying sports management, believed scholarships that support minority and first-generation students play an essential role in making higher education accessible. 

“It’s kind of annoying. DEI is there for a reason; I know some may not agree with it, but certain minorities, especially are challenged more than others and have a harder time getting into college, especially first-generation college students,” Todd said. “Sometimes scholarships are needed because they might not come from a good financial background. College is expensive.” 

MTSU notified students of the scholarship changes in early June, two months before the start of the fall semester.

Faith Ayemwenre, a sophomore English major and Japanese minor, said she wasn’t even aware of the changes. 

“That sucks a lot, honestly. I can see this affecting so many other students that come from different backgrounds because that’s the money that they need to go to school, especially if they are first-generation students,” Ayemwenre said. “It’s really not fair because a lot of people are riding on those scholarships to actually be able to continue their education.”

University President Sidney McPhee informed students via email on June 10, 2025, that MTSU intended to honor scholarship awards for the 2025-2026 school year made before the new legislation, and students who were notified of an award should expect to receive it.  

