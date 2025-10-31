Oakland triumphs over Riverdale in Battle of the ‘Boro

Oakland High School (10-0) closed out the regular season claiming victory in the Battle of the ‘Boro by defeating Riverdale High School (7-3) 35-21 Thursday night.

The reigning 6A state champions finished the regular season with a 10-0 record, something rarely seen in the ever-competitive Murfreesboro region.

“Yeah, we’re in a rough region. There’s a lot of people that give us their best shot week in and week out,” Oakland head coach Kevin Creasy said. “And we knew it was going to be a close game with Riverdale. They got a heck of a team, they’re doing a good job.”

The game was a barnburner from the first kickoff to the very final drive. Oakland opened the game with Ja’Vonni Malone returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown on the very first play of the game.

Riverdale was quick to retaliate as the Warriors quarterback Gavin Hampton found wide receiver Luke Tritch to even it out at 7-7. Oakland returned fire with Joel Wyatt scoring off a short reception from quarterback Donte Reynolds. The Patriot’s extra point attempt was blocked as the scoreboard read 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.

“I’m glad we won. It was a rough start at first, but we kept working. After half time, we got better at it,” Reynolds said.

Riverdale gained its first lead of night as Hampton found the endzone in the second quarter with a touchdown pass to Corben Reynolds, securing a 14-13 lead.

Hampton later took matters into his own hands in the third quarter by rushing for a touchdown, extending Riverdale’s lead to 21-13.

With one minute left in the third quarter, Craig Tutt found paydirt for Oakland’s first score of the second half. The Patriots evened up the score at 21-21 by capitalizing on a two-point conversion heading into the final quarter of play.

“These are the games that keep you juiced up and want to coach and put in those long hours,” Creasy said. “These kinds of wins don’t come around very often. They’re special when it’s against your rival, but for it to go down to the wire like it did, it’s just incredible.”

Oakland quarterback Kam Morton continued the momentum for the Patriots as he evaded the Riverdale pass rush to run it across the goal line and place Oakland in the lead 28-21.

As the time sank below the two minute mark, Oakland found themselves on a 4th and 2 below their own 20 yard line. Creasy left the offense on the field and handed the ball off to Tutt, who found an opening wide left, gaining a first down and about 20 yards before sliding down inbounds.

“Well, we were debating on which type of punt we were going to use and eventually, we just said, let’s just go for it,” Creasy said. “And the players were all for it. I said, y’all call the play. And they said, it doesn’t matter, just send out a wildcat. And so, we ran a wildcat out there, and we told him it was fourth and two. And I was like you got to get four or five. And for him to turn it up and get that many yards was incredible.”

Oakland would put the final stamp on the game as they chewed time off the clock with Justis Haggard scoring to close out the game with a final score of 35-21.

The win sets Oakland up nicely as the team sets their sights on the playoffs and potentially repeating their championship run.

One of Oakland’s star players and University of Tennessee commit, Joell Wyatt is preparing for his first playoff run with the Patriots squad.

“It feels good going into the playoffs just because, I mean, it’s not their first time, but it’s my first time,” Wyatt said. “It feels good. So, I mean, just the joy I’m feeling right now and just know I got my team back and they got mine.”

Joell was honored pregame by the Navy All-American Road to the Dome tour as he was recognized as a 2026 Navy All-American.

“It just felt good. I mean, just know what I accomplish and know what I get out of everything I put in just showing everybody what I can do,” said Wyatt.

Oakland will face off with Cookeville High School (4-6), next Friday in the first round of the TSSAA 6A state playoffs.

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.