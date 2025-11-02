Conference USA week 10 roundup: Stats, scores and standouts from around the league

As October came to a close, so too did Weekday Conference USA for the 2025 season.

This week in CUSA, eight teams faced off from Tuesday to Friday, with two games capping off the week 10 slate on Saturday. CUSA leading Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State remain undefeated in conference play, while MTSU and Sam Houston remain the only teams yet to earn a league win.

University of Texas at El Paso (2-6, 1-3 CUSA) 20, Kennesaw State University 33 (6-2, 4-0 CUSA)

The Kennesaw State Owls beat the UTEP Miners, 33-20, as Kennesaw State became bowl eligible for the first time in program history. The Owls’ first two touchdowns; a defensive touchdown run by Caleb Offord and a 57-yard punt return by Gabriel Benyard, brought the score to 10-16 going into halftime. Chase Belcher ran for 113 yards on the night and scored a late touchdown, securing the Owls’ win over the Miners.

UTEP quarterback Skylar Locklear: 160 passing yards, two touchdowns

KSU running back Chase Belcher: 113 rushing yards, one touchdown

KSU wide receiver Javon Rogers: 66 receiving yards

Jacksonville State University (5-3, 4-0 CUSA) 24, Middle Tennessee State University 21 (1-7, 0-4 CUSA)

MTSU’s losing streak continues after falling to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in a close game in Floyd Stadium. MTSU started off strong with a touchdown by freshman running back DJ Taylor, however, Jax State responded with a 56-yard passing touchdown, making the score 7-6 going into the half. Jax States’ Cam Cook scored the game-winning touchdown with 4:30 left in the game, allowing the Gamecocks to stay tied with Kennesaw State in the CUSA standings.

MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato: 235 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception

Jax State running back Cam Cook: 105 rushing yards, one touchdown

Jax State wide receiver Deondre Johnson: 131 receiving yards, two touchdowns

Florida International University (3-5, 1-3 CUSA) 21, Missouri State University (5-3, 3-1 CUSA) 28

The Missouri State Bears took home the win over the Florida International Panthers in a Wednesday night showdown in Springfield, Missouri. Both Shomari Lawernce, who was playing against his former school, and Jacob Clark of Missouri State rushed for over 100 yards, contributing to the final score of 28-21. Florida International got within one score in the fourth quarter, but a notable eight-yard third down run by allowed Missouri State’s offense to run out the clock.

MSU quarterback Jacob Clark: 163 passing yards, two touchdowns

MSU running back Shomari Lawrence: 104 rushing yards, two touchdowns

FIU wide receiver C’Quan Jnopierre: 57 receiving yards

Louisiana Tech University (5-3, 3-2 CUSA) 55, Sam Houston University (0-8, 0-5 CUSA) 14

Louisiana Tech dominated Sam Houston in a 55-14 beatdown in Ruston, Louisiana on Halloween night, bringing the Bearkats winless streak to eight games. LA Tech quarterback Blake Baker completed 17 of 21 passes for 221 yards to help the Bulldogs, while Sam Houston’s running back, Elijah Green, ran 191 yards to get the Bearkats on the board in the second half. The Bulldogs running back, Omiri Wiggins, ended the game with 136 yards on 14 carries and a 16-yard touchdown.

LA Tech quarterback Blake Baker: 221 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception

Sam Houston running back Elijah Green: 191 rushing yards, two touchdowns

Sam Houston wide receiver Chris Reed: 79 receiving yards

University of Delaware (4-4, 2-3 CUSA) 30, Liberty University (4-4, 3-1 CUSA) 55

The Liberty Flames burnt the Delaware Blue Hens Saturday night in Lynchburg, Virginia. Liberty quarterback Ethan Vasko tallied up three touchdowns and his teammate, running back Evan Dickens, added four touchdowns and a career-high of 217 yards. Quarterback Nick Minicucci gave Delaware three touchdowns and was 29 of 49 passing for 344 yards. The Flame points is their highest total in a game this season.

UD quarterback Nick Minicucci: 344 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions

LU running back Evan Dickens: 217 rushing yards, four touchdowns

UD wide receiver Sean Wilson: 109 receiving yards

New Mexico State University (3-5, 1-4 CUSA) 16, Western Kentucky University (7-2, 5-1 CUSA) 35

The Hilltoppers came out victorious over the New Mexico State Aggies in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Saturday night with a final score of 35-16. Western Kentucky’s quarterback, Rodney Tisdale Jr. threw four touchdown passes and completed 30–of–38 of his throws for 301 yards. Ryan Hawk converted three successful field goals, including a 50-yarder. Aggies’ cornerback Stilton McKelvey added a last-minute touchdown after a 71-yard fumble return, to close out the scoring.

WKU quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr.: 301 passing yards, four touchdowns, one interception

WKU running back La’Vell Wright: 44 rushing yards, one touchdown

WKU wide receiver K.D. Hutchinson: 83 receiving yards

CUSA offensive leaders (as of Nov. 2, 2025)

Passing: Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci: 2,414 passing yards, 15 touchdowns

Rushing: Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook: 1,052 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns

Receiving: Delaware wide receiver Kyre Duplessis: 581 rushing yards, four touchdowns

Updated CUSA standings heading into week 11:

Kennesaw State (6-2, 4-0 CUSA) Jacksonville State (5-3, 4-0 CUSA) WKU (7-2, 5-1 CUSA) Missouri State (5-3, 3-1 CUSA) Liberty (4-4, 3-1 CUSA) LA Tech (5-3, 3-2 CUSA) Delaware (4-4, 2-3 CUSA) FIU (3-5, 1-3 CUSA) UTEP (2-6, 1-3 CUSA) NM State (3-5, 1-4 CUSA) MTSU (1-7, 0-4 CUSA) Sam Houston (0-8, 0-5 CUSA)

