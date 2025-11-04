Food resources in Rutherford County for those facing hunger

Bridget Cullen, contributing writer

A month into the government shutdown, Rutherford County faces a new level of uncertainty. On November 1, funding for the federal food assistance program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), ran dry. District Court Judge John J. McConnell Jr. ruled late last week that the USDA’s deadline to distribute SNAP benefits for November is Monday, November 3. The USDA argued that it does not have the legal authority to release the funds amid the shutdown, leaving states to scramble for solutions.

One of these solutions was proposed by Tennessee Gov. Lee. FeedTN.org is a new resource meant to connect the more than 690,000 Tennesseans who face food shortages with food banks, food kitchens, community fridges and donation boxes that provide resources for those in need. Middle Tennessee is home to numerous organizations that work to combat hunger in the area.

Below is a list of local resources that anyone in Rutherford County can access:

Greenhouse Ministries — 307 S Academy St.

Greenhouse Ministries is a nonprofit organization that provides educational, spiritual, and physical nourishment. The ministry operates a health clinic that provides basic healthcare services such as bandaging and blood pressure monitoring. Their new space, Spring House, serves the community’s wider needs of food, clothing and hygiene essentials, accessible through a voucher obtained in their office. A representative told Sidelines supplies are running low, however, and donations are appreciated.

The Journey Home — 1207 Old Salem Rd.

The Journey Home, a nonprofit serving the unhoused, reopened last month with expanded services to support the growing unhoused population in Murfreesboro. The organization collaborates with its clients to meet their basic needs and secure sustainable housing, to break the cycle of homelessness. The Journey Home’s services include employment assistance, counseling, hygiene and laundry facilities, as well as a wellness clinic and community café serving meals 7 days a week. Sidelines could not confirm whether The Journey Home is open amidst the shutdown.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee — 1958 Almaville Rd.

Second Harvest is a global nonprofit that takes donated surplus food from grocery stores and farmers to feed communities and reduce food waste. Their food bank operates across Middle and West Tennessee, serving 46 counties. Their Food Finder connects people with local resources. They also have a mobile food pantry that provides large-scale distributions on a set schedule.

The Salvation Army Murfreesboro — 1137 W Main St.

The Salvation Army is a national organization that provides social services and programs to those in need. The Murfreesboro location offers personal care items, community meals, short-term rent and financial assistance and supportive housing. Their food pantry is open on the first Thursday of each month, but community meals are available every evening at 5 p.m..

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency — 412 E Vine St.

Mid-Cumberland is an agency dedicated to improving the lives of low-income individuals, offering services such as Head Start — a federally funded program that focuses on meeting the needs of young children and their families. The agency also helps families with budgeting and financial education. Their emergency food pantry holds fresh food and produce as well as non-perishables.

Last Call 4 Grace — 1307 N Rutherford Blvd.

Last Call 4 Grace is a religious nonprofit delivering hot meals, hygiene and clothing twice a week as well as their quarterly outreach program. The program offers “Freedom Classes,” teaching courses on addiction recovery, trauma and faith.

Nashville Rescue Mission — 639 Lafayette St. (Men’s Center) and 1716 Rosa Parks Blvd. (Women’s Center)

Nashville Rescue Mission is a homeless shelter dedicated to helping the hungry and hurting. The Mission helps with nutrition, case management, therapy, shelter, clothing, internet access and what the shelter referred to as “transformative programs” like Pathways to Work, which helps people find work and housing. The center serves hot meals every day and is open 365 days a year, with a no-questions-asked policy.

On Campus

Bailey Lowe, reporter

MTSU students have additional options on campus, like the Student Food Pantry and Walker Library.

Student Food Pantry

MT OneStop and The Student Food Pantry offer a range of items, including snacks and meals, as well as bed sheets, toiletries, and other household essentials for students. The items are donated and support students in need. The Student Food Pantry is located on the second floor of the Student Services and Admissions Center (SSAC).

“It’s basically just an opportunity for us to give students the things that they need for their dorms, if they don’t have the money to buy them,” Jackie Owens, director of OneStop, said. “It’s basically our way to give back to the students.”

MT One Stop and the Student Government Association (SGA) started a food pantry for MTSU students in 2021. The food pantry has collected over 57,000 pounds of food so far, and it has been visited more than 15,000 times by students in need.

“Students can do an online order for the food pantry, and will get an email when it’s done,” said Owens, “Once the student gets there to pick up the food, they can sign in and then they are good to go.”

Walker Library

The Walker Library also features a snack station, located on the first floor near the main entrance. The station is available to students anytime the library is open.

All donations for the student food pantry and the snack station can be dropped off at the MT One Stop, located in the Student Services and Admissions Center, Room 210. The MTSU Student Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

