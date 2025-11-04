The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University


BREAKING: MTSU offensive line coach steps away midseason

Kendall Simmons, the Blue Raiders’ offensive line coach, is stepping away for personal reasons amidst Middle Tennessee’s 2025 season.
Brett Walker, Co-sports editorNovember 4, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
Offensive line coach and retired NFL lineman Kendall Simmons coaches up his position group during a fall camp practice at Floyd Stadium on August 5, 2025.

MTSU offensive line coach Kendall Simmons is stepping away from his duties due to personal reasons, according to MTSU Athletics on Tuesday.

Simmons’ departure is effective immediately and comes with four games left in Middle Tennessee’s 2025 campaign. Offensive quality control assistant Dylan Barnett will serve as interim for the remainder of the season.

“Kendall Simmons is a great man, a good coach, and a tremendous mentor to young adults,” MTSU head coach Derek Mason said in a media release. “He’s poured his heart into helping our players grow both on and off the field, and the positive influence he’s had on this program will endure. We fully respect Kendall’s decision and his privacy, and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time.”

Barnett declined to comment out of respect and privacy for Simmons and his family.

Prior to entering his second year on Mason’s staff, Simmons was a standout lineman for Auburn University and two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

 

