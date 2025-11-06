From food banks to families: How the longest government shutdown is impacting Murfreesboro

Around 700,000 Tennesseans face threats of food insecurity after the U.S. Department of Agriculture stopped distributing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on Nov. 1. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that $5 million in state funding would go to food banks across the state to help alleviate food insecurity for families.

The freeze comes amid the longest government shutdown in American history. Congress remains deadlocked over this year’s funding bill, with Democrats and Republicans largely disagreeing over healthcare policy.

Last year, SNAP, the nation’s largest nutrition program, accounted for approximately 70% of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s nutrition assistance fiscal spending and served an average of 41.7 million participants per month.

The national freeze hit Tennessee, where officials estimate that around 700,000 residents are affected.

Approximately 121,000 households in Middle and West Tennessee will be forced to seek alternative means of covering their meals, according to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Local research also reflects the strain. According to data from the Tennessee Financial Wellness Assessment in March 2025, 8.1% of Rutherford County households received SNAP benefits.

“I worry about the folks that are being affected,” Kristina Brown, a non-profit consultant at Nourish Food Bank in Murfreesboro, said. “I think about senior adults who are living on Social Security and have few extras. I think about single moms who have children, they are trying to feed and worry if they have enough food on the table.”

Nourish currently serves around 40 to 50 families, but that number could easily double under current circumstances, Brown said.

“ “I don’t think hunger should be a bargaining chip. It’s people’s lives.” — Kristina Brown, a non-profit consultant at Nourish Food Bank

Sherri Managan, a local Murfreesboro resident living on a single house income due to a medical condition, fears how the freeze will affect families.

“I think a lot of children are going to suffer from this government shutdown,” Managan said. “I think it’s very selfish because [lawmakers] are trying to benefit the rich, and not the people who are struggling.”

Managan also said the shutdown illustrates the economic divide between Congress and the working class.

“I think they need to open their eyes to the people who are hardworking that are maybe not rich or wealthy, they’re just kind of getting by working one or two jobs. We all matter, and it’s not just rich people who matter.” Managan said.

After being denied SNAP benefits multiple times, Michael Hraba, a former U.S. Marine who’s been homebound ever since being diagnosed with PTSD, said the people who rely on assistance are going to “really, really suffer.”

Since the lingering shutdown, Kevin Kornble, lead consultant for Journey Home, a Murfreesboro food pantry, who’s volunteered with food pantries for over 20 years, said that operations have ramped up to deal with the current situation.

“We used to allow [people] to come in one day to get food,” Kornable said. “In the last two weeks, we have allowed anybody who wants the ability to come every day.”

Ellington Flowers, a current MTSU student majoring in writing, criticized the government for the shutdown at the expense of the American people.

“It’s kind of sad that something like this happens,” Flowers said. “How both sides constantly keep on butting heads. In this process, such a large percentage of America is left in the aftermath.”

Flowers also pushed back against the common stereotype that people shouldn’t receive SNAP benefits because some abuse the system. A 2025 study conducted by Baking Business showed that 33% of Americans opposed SNAP benefits, and among this group, 19% of respondents cited abuse or fraud as the reason.

“It’s like a bad apple out of a whole bunch,” Flowers said. “That bad apple is going to stand out but just because some people are doing it, doesn’t mean that the rest of the people are invalid, they are people and they are still suffering.”

Geneva Potts, a volunteer at Journey Home, said the shutdown and freeze have made living even harder for families.

“We are concerned about housing for people, and now this adds another trauma to their households,” Potts said. “They’re having to choose between buying food or paying rent. It’s such a shame because it’s America. We don’t want to be a third-world country without food, and it seems like we’re getting there. “

