Live coverage: MTSU football searches for first conference win against FIU

MTSU football (1-7, 0-4 CUSA) is set to host the Florida International University Panthers (3-5, 1-3 CUSA) for the Blue Raiders’ annual Salute to Service game.

Middle Tennessee enters on a five game losing streak, while sitting winless in Conference USA play on the year. FIU is coming off two straight conference losses after dropping to Missouri State and Kennesaw State.

For a preview of the game, click here.

