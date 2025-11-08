The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Live coverage: MTSU football searches for first conference win against FIU

Live updates from Middle Tennessee’s salute to service game against CUSA foe Florida International.
Willie Phaler, Lead sports reporterNovember 8, 2025
Caitlyn Hajek
A MTSU helmet with Salute to Service decals rests on the ground before a matchup with Florida International, at Floyd Stadium on Nov. 8, 2025.
Live Coverage
Nov 08, 2025, 2:07 pm

Q1 12:45- FIU’s starting quarterback, Keyone Jenkins, is not with the Panthers on the first drive of the game. Backup Joe Pesansky is in to begin the day at quarterback.

Nov 08, 2025, 2:05 pm

Q1 14:09- FIU forces a three-and-out, while the Blue Raiders try to throw the ball on three straight plays. The Panthers’ offense will take over on their own 30-yard line.

Nov 08, 2025, 2:00 pm

Pregame: FIU has won the toss and elects to defer to the second half. The Blue Raiders will begin the afternoon receiving the opening kickoff.

MTSU football (1-7, 0-4 CUSA) is set to host the Florida International University Panthers (3-5, 1-3 CUSA) for the Blue Raiders’ annual Salute to Service game.

Middle Tennessee enters on a five game losing streak, while sitting winless in Conference USA play on the year. FIU is coming off two straight conference losses after dropping to Missouri State and Kennesaw State.

For a preview of the game, click here.

Live coverage: MTSU football searches for first conference win against FIU