MTSU men’s basketball rolls in second straight blowout win

Middle Tennessee basketball (2-0) cruised past Webster University (1-1) on Saturday night, as the Blue Raiders came out on top of the Gorloks 109-56.

Rebounding and efficiency were huge for MTSU on Saturday night as they outrebounded Webster 48-30 and shot 49.4% from the field.

“We did stress [rebounding] over the last couple of days,” MTSU head coach Nick McDevitt said. The other night [against Milligan] the rebound margin wasn’t where it should have or could have been.”

Torey Alston and Chris Loofe led the way, cleaning up the boards with nine rebounds apiece.

Jahvin Carter and Loofe were the Blue Raiders’ leading scorers with 14 each. Most of MTSU’s buckets came from behind the arc. As a team, MTSU shot 40 threes, converting 14 of them.

Carter preached the Blue Raiders’ unselfishness as a team postgame, and it showed through on the stat sheet. There were five MTSU players in double digits, and two more had nine points.

“It feels good to be a part of a team where I don’t feel like anybody has a self-centered ego,” Carter said. “Everybody wants the best for each other, so that’s the type of people you want to be around.”

Middle Tennessee has placed an emphasis on shooting from distance early on this season with 40 or more shots in its first two games, and 30 in a scrimmage against Austin Peay.

“Usually for a lot of teams shooting that many over a short span there’s a lot that you don’t like, but our team’s doing a nice job,” McDevitt said.

Senior guard Tre Green hit four shots from long range, including a sequence with three straight three’s with two from the left wing and one from the right corner. The nine-point explosion for the Baltimore native pushed MTSU’s lead to 40 with 15 minutes to play.

“It was really just about getting the shots up,” Green said. “I know I can make it and what I work on. Really just shout out to my guys finding me, we really got a team of unselfish guys.”

The unselfishness of the Blue Raiders’ offense came out firing once again after routing Milligan University by 50 points in the season opener last Wednesday, building a 20-point lead by the nine-minute mark of the first half.

Early scoring came from all over the score sheet, with six MTSU players amassing at least six points in the first half.

The Blue Raiders’ advantage continued to grow in the first period of play, as a James Dent Jr. corner three put Middle Tennessee up 49-19, and ultimately took a 54-23 lead into the break over the Gorloks.

MTSU’s offense continued its onslaught of threes and dominance on the boards in the second half. The Blue Raiders went 8-21 from behind the arc, and ultimately found themselves well over 100 points for the night.

The final five minutes of the second half were spent with a lineup that is projected to be spending most of the season towards the bottom of the bench, including freshman center Luka Jovanovic.

The Serbian big man came up with seven points on three shots, including a three from the right wing and a dunk in the final minute, where Jovanovic was assed a technical foul for hanging on the rim while the Blue Raider bench exploded in celebration for the freshman.

“[Luka’s] fun to be around, I’ve never seen him not smiling,” McDevitt said. “He’s just always in a good mood. He didn’t know that it was a rule over here. The FIBA rule, you’re allowed to hang on the rim.”

While MTSU soaks in the first two wins of its season, it will prepare to face the University of Evansville (0-0), its first Division I opponent of the season. The Blue Raiders and Purple Aces will tip off at 7 p.m. CDT on Nov. 12 in Evansville, Indiana.

