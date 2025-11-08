Riverdale’s rushing attack leads to first round win over Lebanon

The Riverdale High School Warriors (8-3) went on the road and defeated the Lebanon High School Blue Devils (8-3) 28-7, to move on to the second round of the TSSAA 6A football state playoffs.

A week removed from a 35-21 loss in the Battle of the ‘Boro to the state’s No. 3 ranked Oakland Patriots, Riverdale came up with a statement win against the Blue Devils.

The Warriors offense was led by sophomore running back Jacob Vaughn as he rushed for 247 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

Vaughn stepped up for Riverdale in place of what typically is a potent passing attack.

Sophomore quarterback Gavin Hampton went five of 12 for 48 yards and two interceptions. Hampton was able to make an impact on the ground, adding 45 yards and a second-quarter touchdown.

The Warriors’ defense held strong throughout the game, holding Lebanon to zero points through three quarters. Junior running back Gyan Ezeta found the Blue Devils’ lone score of the night after finding the end zone from one yard out in the fourth quarter.

Riverdale will be on the road once again to face off against the Maryville High School Red Rebels (10-1) on Friday, Nov. 11, with a 7 p.m. EDT kickoff.

