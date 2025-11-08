The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Riverdale’s rushing attack leads to first round win over Lebanon

Sophomore running back Jacob Vaughn led the way with two scores and 247 yards as the Warriors defeated the Blue Devils 28-7.
David Cassman, ReporterNovember 8, 2025

The Riverdale High School Warriors (8-3) went on the road and defeated the Lebanon High School Blue Devils (8-3) 28-7, to move on to the second round of the TSSAA 6A football state playoffs. 

A week removed from a 35-21 loss in the Battle of the ‘Boro to the state’s No. 3 ranked Oakland Patriots, Riverdale came up with a statement win against the Blue Devils. 

The Warriors offense was led by sophomore running back Jacob Vaughn as he rushed for 247 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.  

Vaughn stepped up for Riverdale in place of what typically is a potent passing attack. 

Sophomore quarterback Gavin Hampton went five of 12 for 48 yards and two interceptions. Hampton was able to make an impact on the ground, adding 45 yards and a second-quarter touchdown. 

The Warriors’ defense held strong throughout the game, holding Lebanon to zero points through three quarters. Junior running back Gyan Ezeta found the Blue Devils’ lone score of the night after finding the end zone from one yard out in the fourth quarter. 

Riverdale will be on the road once again to face off against the Maryville High School Red Rebels (10-1) on Friday, Nov. 11, with a 7 p.m. EDT kickoff. 

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in High School Sports
Blackman High School's Max Wilcox (15) looks to block Oakland High School's Kullen Williams (10) for Jaevion Elliott on Sept. 26, 2025.
Two third-quarter touchdowns and tough defense propel Blackman to the second round over Gallatin
Blackman High School's Jaevion Elliot sprints past an outstretched Oakland High School defender, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at Bart Smith Field on Sept. 26, 2025.
Blackman defense holds strong in senior night win over Rockvale
The Oakland Patriots celebrate with a trophy after a win in the Battle of the 'Boro rivalry against Riverdale, at Ray Hughes Stadium on Oct. 30, 2025.
Oakland triumphs over Riverdale in Battle of the 'Boro
Rockvale High School's Jonathan Hamby navigates the pocket in a game against Riverdale High School, at Homer Brown Field on Oct. 24, 2025.
Riverdale spoils Rockvale's senior night in 28-14 win
Oakland High School's Dvon McGhee (99) chases down Blackman High School's Jaevion Elliott (1), in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at Bart Smith Field on Sept. 26, 2025.
Blackman Blaze stays hot in a 35-7 win over region foe Smyrna
Oakland High School's Jose Hernandez (95), Kullen Williams (10) and Kham Sanders (53) preparing for the coin toss before a game against Blackman High School, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at Bart Smith Field on Sept. 26, 2025.
Murfreesboro area High School Football: 5 things to know through fall break bye week
More in Sports
MTSU linebacker Muaaz Byard celebrates after a third-down stop in a game against Jax State at Floyd Stadium on Oct. 29, 2025.
The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 11 opponent
Torey Alston shoots a free throw against Milligan, in the Murphy Center on Nov. 5, 2025.
MTSU men's basketball dominates at home in season opener
MTSU's Emma Pettersen walks down the pitch during a match against Jacksonville State, at Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium on Sept. 21, 2025.
MTSU soccer falls in Conference USA Semifinals
Offensive line coach and retired NFL lineman Kendall Simmons coaches up his position group during a fall camp practice at Floyd Stadium on August 5, 2025.
MTSU offensive line coach steps away midseason
Kamari Lands pauses in search of his teammates in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 20, 2025.
‘It’s hard to matchup with me’: Kamari Lands prepares for a senior season after injury-riddled junior year
Alayna Contreras calls out the play against Tennessee State on Nov. 3, 2025
MTSU women's basketball comes from behind for first victory
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Riverdale’s rushing attack leads to first round win over Lebanon