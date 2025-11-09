The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU’s Pirates of Penzance enamors audiences with its satirical comedy

Cole Terranova, reporterNovember 9, 2025
Aaron Johnson
MTSU Theater and Dance puts on a production of Pirates of Penzance on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at Tucker Theater

Safe from the outside thunderstorm in MTSU’s Tucker theater, a cast of pirates, maidens and police formed behind the curtain for a night of color and whimsy. As the pit orchestra began to tune, actors found their spots and audience members hushed their conversations. From the very beginning of the overture, “Pirates of Penzance” engrossed its viewers with satirical irony and breathtaking spectacle.

The play ran through the weekend of Nov. 6 and showcased a collaboration between many of the school’s departments. With the play being an operetta, singers from the music department were taught how to choreograph and act. The opposite was also true for theater students who had to take on the challenge of the intense music. Student Anna Cox, who played Edith, described the challenges she faced with the script.

“My thing I really had to work on was breath control because the show is very physical, with a lot of physical comedy,” Cox said. “I remember the first time we did the choreography and I did my solo, I went, Oh goodness, I gotta work… There were challenges, but it’s been very rewarding.” 

The show itself focused on a pirate named Frederic and his quest to escape his endentures and marry the love of his life, whom he met that same day. The play takes on a strong comedic tone with over-the-top movements, absurd lyrics and constant call-outs to modern-day pop culture. 

These pop culture moments helped modernize the play, transforming it from its 1897 premiere. Moments included the police seemingly teleporting around in a Dr. Who-like Tardis, and the inclusion of Tik-Tok language in the lyrics of the song “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General.” Co-director Kristi Shamburger explained her approach to the comedy in the show.

“It is a satire, that’s what [The original writers] Gilbert and Sullivan were doing with their pieces—they were making fun of society, maybe even their government,” Shamburger said. “It does poke fun at some of the ridiculous rules and regulations that humans come up with and the way that we act, so we’re not taking ourselves too seriously.”

Will Perkins, Co-director of the play, spoke of how this satirical comedy contrasts the expressive and complex music, creating a unique, provoking story, despite its one-dimensional characters.

“So much of the dialogue in the show is not deep-thinking dialogue, it’s very exaggerated humor and it’s meant to be delivered that way. We’ve kind of encouraged our actors to think of these characters as one-dimensional stock characters, rather than deeply emotional,” Perkins said. “Sullivan, who wrote the music, compliments that with the richness and textures in the music, to sell the kind of feeling part.”

The play had a broad audience in attendance. Everyone from young children to older grandparents sat through the two-hour-long musical, erupting into laughter and applause throughout the play. Student in attendance, Titus Shelton, described his thoughts on the play.

“It was phenomenal,” Shelton said. “The set design was amazing. The acting, the directing and music direction was so great and all culminated to make it just an amazing show.”

Another student, Diana Rivas, talked about her experience of seeing this large production.

“I haven’t been in a show like this in forever and it was nice seeing it,” Rivas said. “Having a live orchestra playing in the background was pretty cool. The acting was really good, the singing, overall, it was really solid.”

“Pirates of Penzance” stands as MTSU’s biggest theater production for the 2025 fall semester. With several dance concerts throughout the rest of the academic year and performances of “Clue” and “The Great Comet of 1812” in the spring, MTSU’s theater department has a bright future ahead of it.

MTSU’s Pirates of Penzance enamors audiences with its satirical comedy