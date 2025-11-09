The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center celebrates a decade of service

Andrew Hurn, Contributing writerNovember 9, 2025
Sidelines archive
A veteran waves an American flag high towards the fans as he, and many others, take the field at Floyd Stadium on Nov. 7, 2015.

The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center celebrated its 10th anniversary with a ceremony on Nov. 3, marking a decade of service with students, veterans and guest speakers. 

The center aims to provide services for veterans and their families as they transition back to civilian life after military service.. Led by Lieutenant General Keith Huber, the center opened in November 2015. Huber pledged to help MTSU become a national leader in veteran service. 

Huber’s seems to have succeeded, with a video that was played both on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry and at the ceremony dubbing the Daniels Center as the largest veteran support center on any university campus.

During the ceremony, General Tommy Baker praised the Daniels Centers’ partnership with the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services.

“Our department at the Daniels Center has served more than 1500 veterans and their families,” Baker said. “And that number represents more than just a statistic; it represents real people whose lives were improved because this partnership works.”

Andrew Wonsam, a 32-year-old student veteran and aerospace major who served in the Marine Corps for 10 years, was greatly appreciative of the center. 

“The Daniel Center is why I came to MTSU,” Wonsam said. “I was looking at a lot of different colleges, and the other colleges had left a lot to be desired as far as taking care of veterans,” Wonsam said. “But coming here … they made sure I was completely taken care of.”

The Daniels Center helps veterans with everything they need, even if it’s not related to school or MTSU. 

“We assist any military person wherever they happen to live in the world,” Hilary Miller, the director of the Daniels Center, said. “So you do not have to be affiliated with MTSU to be assisted by MTSU. Anything that is going to cause someone to have problems, we attend to that. We might not have all the answers here, but we will definitely find it for you.”

Ceremonies like this serve as a platform to highlight the support available for veterans, James Bujnowski, the Senior Military Science instructor from the ROTC program at MTSU, said.

“[Events like this] raise awareness that there’s actually a center here for veterans,” Bujnowski said. “So family members across the state know that their veteran loved one has a place to go to get information … I think that’s the biggest takeaway is that it’s here to support everybody.”

The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center celebrates a decade of service