The ex-assistant dean’s lawsuit, explained

News broke on Thursday that Laura Sosh-Lightsy, a former MTSU assistant dean, filed a lawsuit in federal district court against MTSU’s President, Sidney A. McPhee, and Interim Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, Danny Kelley.

Sosh-Lightsy made several additional claims to the ones Sidelines reported on Wednesday.

In addition to claims that the defendants violated her constitutional rights, the lawsuit brings up subjects like the 2023 Covenant school shooting in Nashville, former MTSU football staffer Nic Woodley and argues that MTSU violated its own free speech policy.

The lawsuit comes after Sosh-Lightsy was abruptly removed from her position as Assistant Dean of Students following posts she made about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September.

Here’s what to know:

A jury of her peers

Sosh-Lightsy invoked her Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial, meaning a jury of her peers will decide if McPhee and Kelley, in their roles at MTSU, violated Sosh-Lightsy’s constitutional rights.

There is no guarantee that this case will go to trial, but doing so would make it a rarity. In 1962, approximately 12% of federal civil cases went to trial. However, that number fell to less than 2% by 2002 and has continued to decline since, according to lawyers Jeffrey Q. Smith and Grant R. MacQueen, who wrote in Duke University’s Judicature.

If the case does make it to trial, the lawsuit gives a few hints as to how Sosh-Lightsy’s lawyers may try to convince a jury.

Covenant school shooting

The suit explicitly mentioned Kirk’s comments following the Nashville school shooting that killed two children and an adult.

Nine days after the shooting at Covenant, Kirk said at a TPUSA event in Salt Lake City, Utah, that “I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.”

There is no evidence, however, that Kirk was referencing the Covenant shooting when speaking at the event in Salt Lake City.

Sosh-Lightsy made her first post concerning Kirk’s murder on September 10 at 7:03 p.m.

“Looks like ol’Charlie spoke his fate into existence. Hate begets hate. ZERO sympathy,” the post said.

Nic Woodley

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants treated employees accused of criminal conduct better than Sosh-Lightsy in response to what her lawyers say was protected speech. The example they use is Nicholas Woodley.

Woodley worked as a director of player personnel for MTSU football from 2017 to 2023. He resigned after being arrested for allegedly exposing his genitals to a juvenile and resisting arrest at a local Target.

He was suspended, then allowed to resign from his position rather than being fired.

MTSU Policy

The lawsuit also claimed that Sosh-Lightsy did not violate any university policy, and that McPhee and Kelley actually violated the university’s free speech policy by terminating her.

“MTSU is committed to maintaining a campus as a marketplace of ideas for all students and all faculty in which the free exchange of ideas is not to be suppressed because the ideas put forth are thought by some or even by most members of MTSU’s community to be offensive, unwise, immoral, indecent, disagreeable, conservative, liberal, traditional, radical, or wrong-headed,” MTSU Policy 103, titled Free Speech on Campus.

Sosh-Lightsy’s attorneys claim that this message is inconsistent with the letter Kelley sent out on Sept. 11 that announced Sosh-Lightsy’s termination and named her Facebook posts as the reason.

The letter said that her posts caused “disruption and interference with University operations,” to which Sosh-Lightsy’s lawyers disagree.

No past offenses

The suit alleged that Sosh-Lightsy never had a complaint filed against her in the 20 years she worked at MTSU. Her lawyers argue that the plaintiff never “acted with bias or impartiality prior to September 10, 2025.”

Her attorney also claimed that Sosh-Lightsy received exceptional marks on her last performance review on July 8, 2025.

Sidelines sent in an Open Records Act request to view Sosh-Lightsy’s personnel file to verify her attorney’s statement, but have not yet seen the file by the time of publication.

What does she want?

As of now, not much.

The lawsuit’s demands include awarding damages to Sosh-Lightsy, but do not specify the amount.

Additionally, the lawsuit also demanded that McPhee and Kelley pay for attorneys’ fees and all other costs incurred — if the case goes to trial and she wins.

The entire lawsuit is available here.

