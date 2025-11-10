Disney invites audiences to ‘Be Their Guest’ as ‘Beauty and the Beast’ tours North America

Disney and Broadway fans alike are celebrating Beauty and the Beast’s North American tour, currently residing at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. The “Tale as Old as Time” is sharing the Disney magic for its 30th Anniversary, bringing the enchanting tale to cities across the United States.

This production offers audiences a fresh perspective on the show, featuring new costumes and updated set designs alongside timeless characters and bold voices. What makes this show so special is the collaboration of the original creative team, new creatives and new cast members.

Cameron Monroe Thomas, who plays Babette, says, “This version that we’re doing is completely new, that hasn’t been on the stage before.”

Costumes With Color

Ann Hould-Ward, the Tony Award-winning costume designer, transforms the performers through her clothing. She makes bold choices, such as using a real flame for Lumiere’s candlesticks.

“I remember when we all first put on our costumes,” Thomas said. “We were like, oh, okay, now we really are these enchanted objects.”

One very noticeable change was the costume design for Mrs. Potts, whose original design was more of a teapot shape in its entirety, but was given a more Tudor-style dress with French accents in the newest edition.

The choice not only gave her character a more flattering look but also gave the actress more mobility for performance and choreography.

Audiences also seemed to mirror these memorable designs, with many recreating them in their own costumes. Seeing so many pale yellow dresses adorned with red rose accessories, it is clear that Belle is a fashion inspiration.

As seven-year-old Vivienne said, her favorite outfit was “Beauty’s dress at the end.”

Sets That Shine

Stanley A. Meyer, an award-winning artist, illustrator and scenic designer, brings the world of Beauty and the Beast to life. Meyer, along with a creative team, utilizes true set design and LED screening to create beautiful backdrops that honor the original while pushing the boundaries of the stage.

“Really try and notice all of the magic that happens in the show,” Thomas said. “Like all of the beautiful technical elements, and really try to take in the stage as a whole.”

The largest part of the show’s scenic design, in terms of LED usage, is the “Be Our Guest” musical number. With intense choreography and beautiful harmonies, the number already has a great deal going on, and the background enhances it rather than taking over.

Through the collaboration of the creative teams and the cast, audiences worldwide are taken into the world of Linda Woolverton’s beloved book.

Casts That Care

These performers have brought Disney magic to life off the page and onto the stage through their portrayal of their characters.

The cast members had the privilege of speaking with Woolverton, asking questions about their characters. Drawing on notes and ideas from the meetings, the performers were able to pay homage to the original characters while also having the freedom to make them their own.

“I think my bubbliness and my sass, I have incorporated into the role, really rings true to Babette,” said Thomas. “I get to lean into that and bring my kind of sweet and spicy personality to her, which has been really fun.”

Thomas is a newcomer to Broadway, jumping straight into rehearsals after her senior showcase at Texas State University. Thomas has blossomed on stage and made Babette a truly unforgettable character.

“I’ve never seen a black woman play Babette before, and that has been really special,” said Thomas.

The enchanted objects have formed friendships outside of the show, nurturing relationships both on and off stage. These friendships are evident in performances through the chemistry between the actors and actresses.

“It’s really just the best,” Thomas said. “I can be silly and goofy with them, and also if I need anything or if they notice something, they’ll always be there for me.”

‘Home’ Coming for Audiences

For many, this is a classic tale about love and magic. For others, this is a family heirloom, passed down from one generation to the next.

Norma and Anna Lockney are a mother-daughter duo who attended the production on Nov. 8 at TPAC.. They both said they enjoyed the special effects and the music, but what made this even more special was the love they shared for this story.

“It was also my favorite movie when I was your [Anna’s] age as well,” Norma Lockney said. “A girl after Mom’s own heart,” said Anna Lockney.

Although it has been tweaked here and there, the message of Beauty and the Beast remains evident in this production. Cast members such as Thomas want fans to see the true theme behind the lights and music.

“I want them [the audience] to feel light and joyous and have a smile on their face,” Thomas said. “But also that love conquers all, and you can’t judge a book by its cover.”

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

