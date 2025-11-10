The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Weekly Distractions: Dance floor fever, Christmas magic and a glimpse at the king of pop

Sidelines StaffNovember 10, 2025
“Dancing with the Stars” – “Rock & Roll of Fame Night,” image courtesy of ABC Entertainment.

The air’s turning crisp, leaves are giving their final dance and Thanksgiving is just around the corner. As fall fades and winter starts to peek in, it’s the perfect time to wind down with a few cozy distractions.

From “Dancing with the Stars” lighting up the ballroom in honor of rock and roll hall of fame week, to Laufey’s dreamy new Christmas song setting the mood for the season and the long-awaited trailer for the Michael Jackson biopic giving fans something to buzz about — here’s what’s keeping the pop culture warm this week.

Here’s a list of distractions from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9.

Dancing with the Stars’: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Week

“Dancing with the Stars” – “Rock & Roll of Fame Night,” image courtesy of ABC Entertainment.

Another week of Dancing with the Stars and the remaining eight couples rolled out their best moves for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night. The episode was split into two rounds, with individual dances first and two team dances featuring the hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. Guest judge for the week, Flavor Flav, turned the tide for various couples’ scores, giving out some of their first tens. However, for Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Flav kept them away from a perfect score despite her show-stopping paso doble to “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas also achieved a near-perfect score with their fiery paso doble to the late Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tears.” The couple topped the leaderboard for the week, earning them immunity from the next episode’s relay dance. 

Unfortunately, viewers had to say goodbye to Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov. 

Next week, Dancing with the Stars celebrates its 20th birthday, and former host Tom Bergeron will return as a guest judge. Dekaisha Sullivan

‘Tumbleweed’

Album cover of “Tumbleweed” by Drake Milligan

Drake Milligan released his second studio album, “Tumbleweed,” on Friday, Nov. 7, and audiences can’t seem to “Turn It Off.” Milligan uses his Texas twang on songs about love, heartache and beer. The America’s Got Talent finalist utilizes his versatility, pulling at heartstrings while captivating audiences with his storytelling, as seen in “Hard Headed Cowboy.”  The album encompasses a blend of old country, western swing and contemporary Nashville-style. Songs such as the title track “Tumbleweed,” “Good as Gone,” and “Like The Moon” showcase Milligan’s crisp vocals paired with the bold sounds of a slow guitar and a light piano. This release comes right before the kickoff of his Tumbleweed World Tour, beginning Nov. 11 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. Tucker Young

Movie cover of “Michael,” image courtesy of Lionsgate

Michael Jackson’s biopic trailer drops 

The first trailer for “Michael,” the upcoming biopic about the King of Pop, has officially dropped, and fans are more than ready for the movie to come out in theaters. Starring Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s real-life nephew, the film promises to explore the highs and lows of the legendary performer’s life, from the global fame to personal struggles behind the music. The movie aims to capture both his groundbreaking artistry and the controversies that surrounded him. 

“Michael” is set to hit theaters in April 2026. Brianna Sorrell

Laufey wastes no time getting into the Christmas spirit

Laufey’s “A Laufey Holiday” album cover .

Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey rereleased her Christmas album “A Very Laufey Holiday” on Nov. 5, adding one new song to the track list.

“Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” opens with a cheerful “ho, ho, ho” from the artist before the playful, wintery track begins. Laufey has released several Christmas songs, with features from Dodie and Norah Jones, and this new track fits into her collection seamlessly.

Though November has just begun, Laufey helps listeners get an early, cozy start to the winter season with her new song — and a reminder of her songs from last year. Jesse Jones

Cover art for TV Girl’s “Incredibly Blind.”

New single from TV Girl and Monster Rally: “Incredibly Blind”

On Thursday, Nov. 6, two acclaimed indie pop artists, TV Girl and Monster Rally, dropped their new single “Incredibly Blind,” featuring X-Cetera on vocals. The song stands as the lead single for Monster Rally’s upcoming album “Echoes of the Emerald Sands,” which will be released in April 2026.

“Incredibly Blind” followed suit with the artists’ prior output, with dreamlike ambient background instrumentals and hip-hop-inspired drum beats. The song’s lyrical content also complements past discographies, focusing on the dynamics of young relationships. 

As the lead single, the lyrics set the stage for the album: a desperate love story. X-Cetera sings about seeing someone in passing and being treated as if she were invisible. Despite this treatment, a crush develops. The lyrics are quite simple in their story, but provide a relatable fantasy for fans to escape into. Cole Terranova

Weekly Distractions: Dance floor fever, Christmas magic and a glimpse at the king of pop