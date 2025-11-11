The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Categories:

‘Predator: Badlands’ turns the alien hunter into an unlikely hero

Jesse Jones, Contributing writerNovember 11, 2025
Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as Dek in 20th Century Studios’ PREDATOR: BADLANDS film. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios.

“Predator: Badlands” flips franchise norms, making its alien slasher the emotional core — and viewing the hunter through a new sympathetic lens.

Here, audiences aren’t rooting for a human survivor against cinema’s favorite interstellar hunter, but for the very killer featured in previous films. With no humans in sight, “Badlands” subverts expectations and forces viewers to reconsider who the Yautja — the alien race’s name — really are.

The film follows Dek, a young Yautja cast out from his clan, as he faces dangerous adversaries to prove his worth. Dek reluctantly befriends a synthetic named Thia, and together they embark on a quest to find the deadliest creature on Genna and help Dek become a “killer of killers.”

Dek speaks his native language throughout the runtime, and though he’s a Yautja of few words, his expressions and movements give a depth rarely seen in the franchise.

Watching a Predator explored in this way adds new emotional layers to every earlier film, asking viewers to consider what might have been hiding behind those masks all along. Dek becomes an apex predator pushed to his limits, both physically and spiritually.

(L-R) Thia (Elle Fanning) and Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) in 20th Century Studios’ PREDATOR: BADLANDS film. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios.

Thia provides sharp contrast — and comic relief — delivering intelligent, often ironic commentary on the film’s themes. While Dek embodies blind faith in tradition, Thia questions it, and their dynamic drives the story’s heart.

In Yautja culture, worth is defined by strength. To kill the biggest, deadliest creature is to earn respect and recognition. “Badlands” uses this premise to explore a toxically masculine society and what happens when one of its own begins to question that code.

As Dek and Thia grow, both transform each other and evolve as individuals, revealing a strangely heartfelt story of friendship, loyalty and self-understanding.

This emotional exploration of a Yautja is something no other “Predator” film has attempted. From the “man vs. monster” chaos of the 1987 original to the stripped-back survival story of 2022’s “Prey,” never has this franchise delved so deeply into the motivations of its hunters.

Director Dan Trachtenberg, who also directed the last two direct-to-streaming entries in the “Predator” universe — “Prey” and “Predator: Killer of Killers” — utilizes the space hunters in unexpected ways in each new film, switching up the repetitive formula for the better.

“Predator: Badlands” movie poster. Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios.

The difference is, this newest entry is the franchise’s big return to theaters since “The Predator” in 2018. With a new planet to explore and an action-packed plot, the silver screen is the ideal home for “Badlands.”

Gorgeous landscapes shot with creative camera angles and soaring compositions intensifying fight scenes bring “Badlands” vividly to life, even with minimal dialogue. The film becomes not just a story, but an experience.

Trachtenberg expertly balances quick-paced action sequences with dialogue between protagonists that humanizes the non-human beings. 

Meaningful character interactions are at the core of this film. Dek and Thia become allies that viewers can’t help but cheer for, even when things look grim. 

This “Predator” renaissance, championed by Trachtenberg, is a welcome change from other blockbusters’ attempts to stay relevant. “Predator: Badlands” brings a cautious optimism to the future of franchises.

