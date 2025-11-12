Laura Sosh-Lightsy discusses life, her lawsuit and recovery

Laura Sosh-Lightsy’s life imploded two months ago.

“You just kind of go through a range of emotions: sadness, anger, confusion,” Sosh-Lightsy said. “It’s surreal,” “Like sometimes I wake up thinking, ‘Oh gosh, I’m going to be late for work.’”

However, she hasn’t worked since September.

Sosh-Lightsy was fired from her job as MTSU’s assistant dean of students less than four hours after she made posts on her private Facebook account commenting on the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10. Since then, she has filed a lawsuit against the university, accusing two school officials of violating her First Amendment rights.

She said that since that night, her life has been filled with anxiety, depression and uncertainty.

Now, two months after the termination, she said she is doing a little better mentally, but still struggles to find work, has trouble with her focus and is still trying to comprehend what happened in those few short hours in September.

The last 60 days: ‘Stink, stank, stunk.’

The night she got the call that she had been fired was a blur. She said at one point, she just took down all of her social media and went to bed.

“My entire life changed, literally in three hours, and [as a result] I wasn’t doing well,” Sosh-Lightsy said. “I spent a lot of time asleep, a lot of time crying. I spent a lot of time kind of lost.”

She described waking up the next morning to dozens of messages — some supportive, some hateful and some direct threats.

Then, a black car pulled up to her house, and Sosh-Lightsy heard a knock at the door. Timidly, she approached and peered out of the peephole and saw, to her relief, a friend.

“She comes in, and she says, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and she hugs me,” Sosh-Lightsy told Sidelines. “And she said, ‘You need to get a bag together, and you need to get out of the house.’”

Sosh-Lightsy described the following weeks as particularly bad. She went into hiding and talked about the overwhelming anxiety that someone might recognize her and cause her harm, she said.

She has applied for at least 40 jobs since September but has yet to hear back from any of them, which she admitted is frustrating. She added that she knew she was more than qualified to work for Kroger, which she said has not contacted her.

Sosh-Lightsy also recently decided that she would have to sell her house after at least one doxing situation. She received a message saying she would never be safe in Tennessee.

“It wasn’t like a Google photo of my house,” Sosh-Lightsy said. “It looked like a photo that someone drove into my neighborhood and took because it was current. It just completely rips your sense of security away.”

However, she has made progress.

“I am better today than I was then,” Sosh-Lightsy said. “I don’t cry all day, and I get up out of bed and things are improving. I still just mentally feel like I have the weight of the world [on me] right now with no end in sight.”

She also feels targeted — and not just by the people online who doxxed her. MTSU didn’t just fire Sosh-Lightsy, she said; they broadcast her name across their website, didn’t give her an opportunity to ask questions, and seemed to give no regard to her previous political comments on her private social media.

“I’ve been there 21 years, and so I’ve seen things that have happened, and I’ve seen the way that things were handled. I know I’m biased, but to me, exposing yourself to a teenager at Target is far worse than a comment that was made on a personal Facebook page,” Sosh-Lightsy said in relation to Nic Wooley, who was allowed to resign from the university following his arrest.

Why file suit?

“ “I believe they have violated the law. That’s the main reason.” — Laura Sosh-Lightsy, for assistant dean of students at MTSU

It’s true that government entities can fire employees over unprotected speech, such as direct threats or imminent lawless action (Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969)).

Sosh-Lightsy’s attorney also cited the Pickering Rule, which established government employees’ right to comment on “matters of public importance” (Pickering v. Board of Education (1968))

“She was speaking as a private citizen about an issue of legitimate public concern in her private capacity as a citizen,” Mel Fowler-Green, Sosh-Lightsy’s attorney, said about her client. “That meets the first prong of the Pickering test.”

As for the second prong, which weighs the right of free speech against creating a “disruptive workplace,” Fowler-Green said she looks forward to hearing more about what exactly the purported disruption was.

Her second reason is that she claims her life has thus far been all but destroyed.

“There’s no other way to say it,” Sosh-Lightsy said. “I don’t have a secondary income. I don’t have a significant other who can pay the bills while I look for a job. I don’t have a family that I can live with. So I don’t feel like I have a choice.”

Laura Sosh-Lightsy's entire lawsuit against two MTSU officials.

But the case is about much more than financial restitution, according to Sosh-Lightsy and Fowler-Green. It’s a matter of protecting free speech.

“Here we have alleged retaliation because of a social media post that was picked up by a sitting U.S. senator within hours and publicized without my client’s consent,” Fowler-Green said. “Her comment on her personal, private Facebook page.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, the senior senator of Tennessee who publicly pressured MTSU to take action against Sosh-Lightsy, responded to news of her firing, saying, “It sends a clear message that this kind of reprehensible behavior must not be tolerated.”

Not the first case of its kind

In 2020, Nashville Metro firefighter, Tracy Turner, was demoted after social media posts about the George Floyd protests, COVID-19 mask mandates and climate change became public.

The fire department argued that the posts violated the department’s social media policy, while Turner’s attorney argued his client was retaliated against for constitutionally protected speech.

Ultimately, the Nashville Metro Council voted unanimously to side with the fire department and reject Turner’s $105,000 settlement proposal.

That was far from the end, however.

Turner’s lawyers took the case to the federal district court of appeals, where an appellate judge ruled that the Facebook posts, even though inflammatory, were protected by the First Amendment.

Turner was awarded nearly $1.8 million.

“This is an important vindication of a public employee’s freedom to exercise their right of free speech,” Turner’s lawyer, Larry L. Crain, said to WSMV. “We should never tolerate government retaliation against an employee for speaking out on a matter of inherent public concern.”

Another Nashville firefighter, Josh Lipscomb, was suspended in 2022 after he made a Twitter (now X) post in response to the City Council’s vote to implement license plate readers.

He filed suit in Davidson County Chancellory Court, where the judge decided Lipscomb’s constitutional rights had been violated. The Metro Nashville Council later approved a $450k settlement.

Sosh-Lightsy hasn’t named an amount for damages yet, but said she was encouraged by the success of previous free speech cases in recent years.

