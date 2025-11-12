MTSU football struggles to run the football. Here’s why

In Middle Tennessee’s (1-8, 0-5 CUSA) 56-30 loss to Florida International University (4-5, 2-3 CUSA) many struggles were apparent.

The MTSU offense sputtered throughout with three turnovers and three turnover on downs en route to its sixth-straight loss.

The Blue Raiders threw the ball 54 times, totaling 331 yards and four touchdowns. All three stats were season highs for Middle Tennessee and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder.

But on the flip side, MTSU turned in a lackadaisical performance on the ground with only 33 net yards on 24 carries. Star running back Jekail Middlebrook came out of the day with 30 rushing yards, while every other Middle Tennessee player with an attempt finished with four or fewer yards.

Reeder’s calls typically cater towards the aerial attack; the offense has become anemic at times when it comes to running the ball.

“I think we’ve got to run the ball better obviously,” head coach Derek Mason said. “I think those guys want to run the ball. We have to tag into this identity a little bit.”

While the Blue Raiders’ head coach said that they want to run the ball, the playcalling has not shown that so far this season. MTSU ranks last in Conference USA with 225 rush attempts, and second-to-last in rushing yards with 717.

“I think those guys [the offensive line] got to get us up to speed and give us a chance because we can’t run the ball for 33 yards,” Mason said. “That’s not what they want, that’s not what we want and that’s not who those guys are.”

From the offensive line’s perspective, senior right tackle Ellis Adams said part of the problem running the ball is a rotating cast of characters along the front.

“We just got to be more consistent as an o-line,” Adams said. “We got two young guards playing right now, and I think me, Mateo [Guevara] and Jacob Otts right now, we’re just trying to focus on our communication and make everything easier for the whole group.”

Middle Tennessee has ran blank different starting lineups along the offensive line, including the most recent variation that included two freshman: Otto Janse Van Rensburg and Alex Gale.

“I know I’ll talk to the older guys about our communication,” Adams said. “[We’re] trying to switch some things up for what we need to do to get these young guys just to be able to play fast and stop thinking.”

The seventh-year graduate student is using his own experience to try to bring the offensive line up to standard in his second year at MTSU.

“I was in their position once, my first year,” Adams said. “I was playing by older guys and they helped me out with communication to where I can just go.”

Although the Blue Raiders’ youthful offensive line is learning how to mesh, it has lacked opportunities to show it with downhill blocking on run plays.

“We have to be a little more succinct with what we’re doing to give our offensive line some chances,” Mason said. “We didn’t give those guys enough chances in my opinion, and I think we go as they go.”

The opportunities that they did get this past Saturday didn’t stand out much. A lack of opportunities was a large part in the run game’s poor production, but MTSU still only ran for 1.4 yards per carry. Turnovers out of the running back room stunted drives, with freshman DJ Taylor coughing up two of his carries to the FIU defense.

“I know he [Taylor] fumbled on Saturday and that’s okay because he’s going to make more plays in a Blue Raider uniform that people will remember more than those two fumbles,” Mason said.

Middle Tennessee’s running back room and offensive line will try to straighten things out in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry game on Nov. 15, as MTSU hits the road to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-2, 5-1 CUSA).

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

