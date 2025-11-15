Murfreesboro area high school football playoff recap

As the TSSAA 6A state playoffs get into full swing, two Murfreesboro high schools hit the road to East Tennessee to take on strong opponents for a chance to make the quarterfinal round. The Blackman High School Blaze took a trip to Kingsport, Tennessee to take on Dobyns-Bennett High School, while Riverdale High School travelled to Maryville, Tennessee for a face off with Maryville High School.

Blackman High School 28, Dobyns-Bennett High School 7

The Blackman High School Blaze (10-1) went on the road and defeated the Dobyns-Bennett High School Indians (10-1) 28-7, in the 2nd round of the TSSAA 6A football state playoffs.

Following a similarly decisive first round win over Gallatin High School, Blackman set the tone early against the Indians and jumped out to an early lead in the second quarter, as junior running back Daniel Smith found the back of the end zone from just inside Dobyns-Bennett’s five-yard line.

Later in the quarter, senior quarterback Javion Elliot threw a quick pass to senior running back Jabari Kemp, taking it the rest of the way to extend the Blaze’s lead to 14-0.

The rushing attack was the key for the Blaze in their victory, as they outrushed the Indians 251-86. Smith ended the night with two rushing touchdowns to propel Blackman’s offense.

Dobyns-Bennett was able to respond prior to the end of the first half, as junior quarterback Levi Chappell found junior tight end Tyree Thomas from four yards out to cut the lead down to seven. This was the only instance in which the Indians would find the back of the end zone as they were scoreless in the second half.

The Blaze added two touchdowns in the second half to stretch their lead, beginning with another Smith rushing touchdown from Dobyns-Bennett’s one-yard line in the third quarter.

In the 4th quarter, the Blaze found their stride through the air again as Elliot connected with junior wide receiver Brylan Oduor for the senior’s second passing touchdown of the game. The score sealed the victory for Blackman.

Blackman will host the Maryville High School Red Rebels in the third round of the TSSAA 6A football state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, at 7:00 p.m. CDT

Maryville High School 47, Riverdale High School 18

Despite a 3rd quarter surge, the Warriors were unable to overcome 3 4th quarter touchdowns from Maryville as the Red Rebels route Riverdale 47-18 in the second round of the TSSAA 6A Football State Playoffs.

The Riverdale High School Warriors (8-4) lost on the road to the Maryville High School Red Rebels (11-1) 47-18, in the second round of the TSSAA 6A football state playoffs.

The Warriors put themselves in a hole early as they surrendered two early first quarter touchdowns to the Red Rebels, as junior quarterback Will Jones found success on the ground and through the air.

Jones showcased his dual-threat ability as a quarterback as he notched three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.

The Warriors special teams’ unit did its best to minimize the deficit. They managed to block the Red Rebels’ first extra point and then later denied a 2-point conversion, to minimize the deficit to 12-0.

The Warriors failed to muster up any offensive rhythm of their own in the first half, as their only points came way of a field goal from senior kicker Myles Weaver at Maryville’s one yard line.

The third quarter was where Riverdale looked to turn the tides of the game, as it scored a pair of touchdowns, kicking off with an electric 70-yard rush from sophomore running back Jacob Vaughn.

Riverdale’s offense continued to produce in the second half, as sophomore quarterback Gavin Hampton connected with senior wide receiver Corben Reynolds on a 36-yard touchdown. Riverdale capped off its offensive surge with a successful two-point conversion.

The Red Rebels also found the endzone twice in the third quarter, by way of their rushing attack.

Maryville’s strong offensive prowess continued to shine in the fourth quarter, as it notched three more touchdowns, stretching the lead to 29. The Warriors were unable to keep pace as they were held scoreless in the final quarter of the game, ending in a final score of 47-18.

Maryville will play Blackman in the third round of the TSSAA 6A football state playoffs on Friday, Nov 21, at 7 p.m. CDT.

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here