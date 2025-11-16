Oakland cruises past Bradley Central at home in second round win

Oakland High School defeated Bradley Central High School 35-10 to move on to the TSSAA 6A quarterfinals.

The Patriots came out and set the tone of the game early, jumping out to a 28-3 by the end of the first half, with four different Oakland players scoring rushing touchdowns.

“I think it was the plan to get a quick start,” Oakland head coach Kevin Creasy said. “I think if you’re playing at home, you need to get a quick start. You need to put a mindset in the opponent that, hey, these guys are everything everybody said they are.”

Oakland began the game with a strong opening drive capped off with Ole Miss commitment Craig Tutt punching through a rushing touchdown from three yards out to take an early 7-0 lead.

“The goal is always to start fast, win fast, and ultimately that’s the end of the goal,” Tutt said. “But we got off to a great start. That’s what’s going on. Practicing hard four days a week. That’s our result.”

The Patriots continued to pour on the pressure with another score in the first quarter, coming from a Kemani Bass touchdown run. Early in the second quarter the Oakland’s offense continued the smothering pressure with a third touchdown coming off a rush from Justis Haggard.

Midway through the second quarter, Bradley Central found some offensive success with a drive ending in a field goal for its first score of the night. Oakland struck back with its fourth touchdown of the first half, coming off a run from quarterback Kam Morton.

“I thought we did a good job of throwing it when we had good opportunities,” Creasy said. “…I think we’ve got to do a better job of mixing it up. But I thought our offensive line did a good job of playing physically.”

After both offenses fell silent in the third quarter, Bradley Central found paydirt for its lone touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter, with wide receiver Brayden Caroll scoring off a short reception.

Oakland’s Tutt scored his second rushing touchdown of the night to provide some insurance for the Patriots..

“I feel we need to do whatever our coach says we need to do to win,” Tutt said. “This week it was run the ball. Last couple weeks it was pass the ball. So whatever we need to do, whatever the game plan is to do is, we’re going to execute the plan.”

Oakland’s 35-10 win punches its ticket for the quarterfinal round on Nov. 21. The Patriots are slated to host the Green Hill High School Hawks (10-2), after defeating Science Hill High School 35-28.

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.