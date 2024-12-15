The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

‘Sidelines’ 2024: A year in review

Bailey Brantingham, Managing editorDecember 15, 2024
Entrance to Middle Tennessee State University campus at East Main and Old Main Circle. (MTSU photo)

2024 has been a nonstop year for the MTSU community.

From a snowstorm winter to a Bonnaroo summer to an election fall, “Sidelines” covered it all. As MTSU’s student-run, editorially independent news source, we remain committed to bringing readers timely and consistent coverage — snow or shine.

We hope you’ll join us again in January. Until then — here’s a list of the most impactful “Sidelines” stories covered throughout the year.

January

“Murfreesboro residents embrace winter wonderland” Destiny Mizell

2024 began with a blizzard blowout in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A whopping 6.9 inches of snow cancelled the daily duties of many locals — including the entire first week of MTSU’s spring semester. Read here

February

“MTSU unveils new outdoor tennis facility” Conner Smith

After nearly a year and a half of construction, MTSU finally unveiled the new state-of-the-art tennis facility — an $8 million home base for Blue Raider tennis. Read here

“MTSU students to speak at Tennessee Historical Commission meeting about Forrest Hall” Noah McLane

The ongoing student-based effort to rename MTSU’s Forrest Hall continued when they gave public comment at a Tennessee Historical Commission on the subject. Read here

March

“Audio production students take Austin, SXSW” Destiny Mizell

After completing 40 hours of volunteer work, a select group of MTSU audio productions students traveled to Austin, Texas to attend the annual South by Southwest music festival. Read here

“MTSU comes back from down 18; wins first NCAA Tournament game since 2007” Calvin White

After a dismal first half, Middle Tennessee women’s basketball fought their way back from 18 points down to pull off a win against Louisville — their first NCAA Tournament win in 17 years. Read here

April

“MTSU men’s tennis wins fifth straight Conference USA Championship” Brett Walker

Middle Tennessee men’s tennis pulled off a win against Liberty to secure an unprecedented five-year consecutive reign in the Conference USA Championship. Read here

“Khalid delights the MTSU stage with nostalgic hits, smooth dance breaks and a beaming smile” Shamani Salahuddin

The MTSU community gathered to celebrate the end of the spring semester during an afternoon with Billboard Music Award-winning artist Khalid at Murphy Center. Read here

June

“Bonnaroo day four: Chappell Roan and Megan Thee Stallion bring Hot Girl Summer to The Farm” Alyssa Williams

After a hot and dusty weekend, the MTSU “Sidelines” crew reigned in their Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival coverage with a final recap story — highlighting performances from Chappel Roan, Carly Rae Jepsen and Megan Thee Stallion. Read here

“Bonnaroo 2024: Faces of The Farm” Photos by Skyler Wendell

“Sidelines” compiled a slew of the best flicks from the Farm to complement their written coverage. View them here

“Bonnaroo 2024: See the sounds of The Farm” Photos by Skyler Wendell

To go alongside the photos of festivalgoers, “Sidelines” captured the best memories made onstage, as well. View them here

“Tennessee Historical Commission once again denies MTSU waiver to rename Forrest Hall” Noah McLane

The MTSU community was left disheartened after being denied for the second time in their effort to rename Forrest Hall in accordance with Tennessee state law. Read here

August

“Key takeaways from McPhee’s 2024 State of the University Address” Aiden O’Neill

MTSU President Sidney McPhee kicked off the start of a new school year by celebrating an increased graduation rate, welcoming new faculty members and instilling the core mission of MTSU. Read here

September

“MTSU wins first game in Derek Mason Era” Jacob Burgess

After a two-hour lightning delay, Middle Tennessee football clinched a win against Tennessee Tech in Derek Mason’s first game as head coach. Read here

“MTSU campus was legally cut in half by Tennessee’s latest round of political gerrymandering” Noah McLane

The new Tennessee House of Representatives district map legally splits MTSU campus into two districts: 37 and 48. Before the new map, the campus was entirely in district 48. Read here

“Former Vice President Mike Pence connects Jan. 6 experience to democracy at MTSU Constitution Day event” Jenene Grover

Former Vice President Mike Pence discussed topics, including the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, during the student question portion of his discussion at MTSU’s Tucker Theater. Read here


October

“Sidney McPhee discusses Forrest Hall with SGA: ‘We have not given up’” Siri Reynolds

MTSU President Sidney McPhee addressed student questions about the school’s stance on the renaming efforts for Forrest Hall during a Student Government Association meeting. Read here

“MTSU President Sidney McPhee confirms death in Walker Library” Sidelines editorial staff

On Oct. 28, MTSU President Sidney McPhee sent a campus-wide email stating that a student died on campus — just hours after the evacuation of James E. Walker library. Read here

“MTSU remembers Serenity Birdsong” Bailey Brantingham, Noah McLane and Shauna Reynolds

The MTSU family mourned in front of James E. Walker library and gathered on the quad to remember, learn about and celebrate the life of student Serenity Birdsong. Read here

November

“MTSU out-of-state students registered to vote in Tennessee misunderstand ID requirements, forced to vote provisionally” Bailey Brantingham, Noah McLane, Kailee Shores and Alyssa Williams

A number of MTSU students were required to vote on provisional ballots on Nov. 5 after arriving at polling locations without a state law-required Tennessee photo ID or federal ID. Read here

“Election Day sees slow voter turnout in Rutherford County” Emma Burden and Hannah Carley

A number of Rutherford County polling locations were silent on Nov. 5 as Murfreesboro saw an unexpectedly low voter turnout across the city. Read here

“Books dwindle on Rutherford County Schools library shelves as 150 titles flagged for immediate removal” Shauna Reynolds

Locals gathered at a Rutherford County School Board meeting to discuss an order to pull 150 allegedly sexually explicit titles from shelves. Read here

December

“Campus workers met by faculty while marching on campus for bi-weekly pay” Noah McLane, Kameron Scott and Maia O’Brien

A two-year fight for bi-weekly pay culminated into a protest in front of the Cope Administration Building organized by nearly 40 MTSU campus workers. Read here

“Sidelines year-end survey reveals best and worst of 2024” Sidelines staff

From Chappell Roan to campus wizards, “Sidelines” compiled their thoughts on the year’s trends in an effort to finally usher 2024 out the door. See ya next year! Read here

