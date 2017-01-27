Lady Raiders drop to Southern Miss despite big night from Johnson

Photo by Tyler Lamb / Sports Editor

The Lady Raiders (11-8, 6-2) traveled to Hattiesburg, Mississippi Thursday night to take on the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (12-8, 4-4). Despite another strong performance by sophomore forward Alex Johnson, Middle Tennessee would fall 81-61.

Looking at only the score, one might think the Lady Raiders just didn’t play a good game. However, Head Coach Rick Insell tipped his hat to Southern Miss for their performance.

“You have to give Southern Miss a lot of credit,” said Insell. “Coach Joye Lee-McNelis and her staff did a good job, and Southern Miss’ players did a good job throughout the game. We will have to regroup because we have another tough game ahead of us at Louisiana Tech.”

Turnovers once again haunted Middle Tennessee Thursday as they committed 24. Southern Miss would capitalize on the turnovers as they turned them into 24 points.

Despite the tough night for the Lady Raiders, Johnson proved once more why she is a valid candidate for first team all-C-USA. Johnson not only impressed with her shot (25 points), but also in other statistics where she accounted for four rebounds, three assist, one steal and one block.

Senior Guard Ty Petty poured in 17 points while adding four assists and four steals on the night. Forward Rebecca Reuter also added nine points and four rebounds.

Cannon County native Abbey Sissom finished the night with a team-high six rebounds and six assists.

The Lady Raiders will return to action Saturday as they travel to Ruston to take on the Louisiana Tech Lady Bulldogs (10-9, 5-3) at 1 p.m.

