MTSU BSU kicks off Black History Month with ‘Trap Karaoke’

Photos by Aliyah Lyons / Contributing Photographer and Shorin Estell / Contributing Photographer

Story by Shorin Estell / Contributing Writer

MTSU’s Black Student Union opened Black History Month with their first Trap Karaoke Night — officially named “The College Karaoke” after Kanye West’s 2004 album, “The College Dropout” — Wednesday night.

“BSU started in 1969 and needed a reboot,” says MTSU junior Kelly Richardson about what inspired Trap Karaoke. “We love music. That’s what brings us together, so why not?”

Its title leaving much to the imagination, many arrived not knowing exactly what to expect. But Trap Karaoke was a unique, memorable and welcoming experience for black students.

The room was alive with fun and laughter. Nashville native and Mo’ Betta rapper Wilx even made an appearance and performed a few songs for the crowd. Students sang, rapped and danced to a curated list of their favorite hip-hop and trap hits. Attendees documented the experience in real time using a custom Snapchat filter. What initially began as a night of karaoke progressively transformed into a massive party.

However, the event also served an informational purpose. The organization made sure there was a table where people could sign up to become BSU members.

You can see more about BSU by following them on Twitter and Instagram at @mtsu_bsu.

