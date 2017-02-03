Q&A: BHM’s ‘Color of the Runway’ and why it’s for everyone

Story by Marissa Gaston / Lifestyles Editor

Friday Feb. 3 marks the first-ever Black History Month fashion show on MTSU’s campus, “Color of the Runway.” Completely organized by a committee of student volunteers, the show will be an exhibition of decades of fashion that inspired African-American styles and cultures of today.

If you haven’t already seen the fliers or marketing all over campus and social media, then you could just follow the buzz — students, graduates and community members are expected to show up and show out for the inaugural event. Lifestyles Editor Marissa Gaston spoke to the show’s coordinator, sophomore fashion merchandising major BréYhana Johnson, about what to expect and what’s going to make this an event students don’t want to miss:

What is Color of the Runway?

Color of the Runway is the first-annual black history month fashion show, not only here at MTSU. It’s an event designed to make an impact on all attendees and organizers.

How did it all come about?

Before I came to college, I didn’t know much about black history besides the watered-down and often inaccurate information taught in schools. As I became in tune with my history, I became in tune with myself. Ever since then, I’ve become a better person. Therefore, I constantly strive to make an impact on people and educate them on the different realms of knowledge that I’ve acquired. Since my freshman year, it was an idea I had. Through the Black History Month Committee and the NAACP of MTSU, I am able to make it come alive.

Who else is involved?

I’m the coordinator of the show, but I do have an entire committee that has been so dedicated to helping me pull it all off. There are too many people to name, but I will honor them all at the show for their hard work.

What can attendees expect?

Attendees can expect to be taken back in time to 1865, in order to learn how trends in the African-American community first began to develop and how it evolved. They can expect to see trends from the flapper era, the Harlem Renaissance and even (all the way to) the Black Panther Party and #BlackLivesMatter.

What should attendees wear?

Attendees should be well dressed and ready to impress! The red carpet event will begin at 6 p.m., with the show kicking off at 7 p.m. I feel that everyone should wear what they’re most comfortable with overall, but I do recommend photo-worthy style.

Finally, is there anything special you want attendees to know?

This show is not for black people and it’s not for white people, it’s for everyone. Black history is U.S. history and world history. With that being said, although it’s demonstrating black history, the show is geared toward all demographics of people. It’s not intended to discriminate or segregate. It’s meant to bring the people of campus and the Murfreesboro community together, not to further divide us. If you don’t take home anything else, take home culture, style, grace and memories of an event that we are so very proud to bring to this university. Lastly, brush up on your black history (because) you might just win a $50 gift card!

The show will be held in the Student Union Ballroom, free of charge. To see our live stream of the red carpet, check out our Facebook page @MTSUSidelines.