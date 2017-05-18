18-year-old male shot at Gateway Apartments dies of injuries

The 18-year-old male who was shot in the upper torso at the Gateway Apartments Tuesday night has died from his injuries, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Police responded at 8:13 p.m. to reports of gunshots near 1841 New Lascassas Pike. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Kendrick Love, suffering from life-threatening injuries sustained from the gunshot.

Love was transported to the St. Thomas Rutherford Emergency Room but pronounced deceased soon after. The police declared the death to be a homocide.

Having celebrated his 18th birthday just four days prior, Love’s death marked the second homocide in Murfreesboro in 2017.

The last homocide this year occurred at the Student Quarters on Greenland Drive, which is approximately 1.5 miles from Gateway Apartments.

The Criminal Investigations Division Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident, according to Murfreesboro police.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP(7867).

