Murfreesboro Police respond to 18-year-old involved in self-inflicted shooting

Murfreesboro Police responded to an 18-year-old victim of a self-inflicted shooting, who falsely reported the incident, at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Monday morning.

Police first made contact with the victim at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. The victim had a gunshot wound to the right foot and told police that he was at a party at Student Quarters Apartments on South Rutherford Boulevard in an unknown apartment with unknown people at approximately 12:15 a.m. The victim stated that he was by the basketball court during the party and heard gunshots. The victim began to run and a bullet hit him in the right foot, causing minor injury.

The victim’s report of the shooting, however, contained false information. According to MPD Public Information Officer Kyle Evans, detectives confirmed that the shooting was actually accidental and self-inflicted, and it occurred at a different location. The case is currently open to determine whether or not the victim will face charges for filing a false police report, according to Evans.

