Murfreesboro Police, Fire and Rescue Department respond to reported arson at Campus Crossings Apartments

Murfreesboro Police responded to reported arson at Campus Crossings Apartments on Saturday at 1:15 a.m.

As the reporting officer arrived, he saw that the breezeway on the first floor of Building P was on fire. He was able to evacuate all residents that were present. Nobody was harmed by the fire.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department’s website, several MPD officers had already deployed fire extinguishers. Crew members from one of the responding fire trucks used a hose to extinguish the rest of the fire and prevent it from moving to the attic of the breezeway.

According to the police report, there were several witnesses from a nearby unit. They said they saw what appeared to be a thin male suspect urinating on the wall inside the breezeway. He then ducked further into the breezeway, obstructing the witnesses’ view before the building caught fire. Witnesses believe that the suspect exited on the other side of the breezeway.

The only property damaged was the breezeway wall, according to the police report.

Assistant Fire Marshal Clay Malone then arrived on the scene. He said that the fire department would take over the investigation of the incident. Those with information about the fire are urged to contact MFRD’s Fire Marshal’s Office at 615-849-2605 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.

