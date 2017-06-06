Murfreesboro Police respond to aggravated robbery at McDonald’s

Murfreesboro Police responded to an aggravated robbery at McDonald’s on North Rutherford Boulevard at approximately 12:12 p.m. on Sunday.

The responding officer was dispatched to the victim’s apartment to investigate the robbery. The victim stated that on May 31 or June 1, he was robbed at knifepoint by an acquaintance. According to the victim, the robber called the victim asking to buy some pills, and the victim refused. The robber then told the victim that they needed to meet. The victim stated to the robber that he was at the McDonald’s on North Rutherford Boulevard. The robber arrived and asked the victim to get into a car. The robber then told the victim that he needed the pills and told the victim to give him his money while holding a knife.

Murfreesboro Police have tried contacting the robber, but they have received no response.

