Murfreesboro celebrates Dogma Dance Off in support of The Journey Home

Photo by Krystal Loritts / Contributing Writer

Story by Krystal Loritts / Contributing Writer and Brinley Hineman / Editor-in-Chief

Dogma Dance Off kicked off their second festival on Saturday at Murfreesboro’s Little Theater on Ewing Avenue. Festivalgoers enjoyed both a solid selection of local musicians’ sounds as well as had the opportunity to purchase art from Murfreesboro artisans. This celebration benefited The Journey Home, a local community outreach church benefitting those experiencing homelessness.

Ethan Boyd, the mastermind behind this event, held Dogma Dance Off last year in his backyard. Opting to host the event at a larger venue, Boyd really wanted to have fun with his friends but said that his inspiration changed this year.

Boyd and the other artists involved in the event want the festival to be annual and hope to get more attention along with more acts and artists.

“I think I want to keep it a Murfreesboro thing…not so pigeonholed on Murfreesboro but not so big that we lose the local touch,” Boyd said.

All artists and musicians were from the Murfreesboro and Nashville area. Most of the artists knew Boyd in some way, either from school or Boy Scouts, so they wanted to help out and also get their artwork out to the public.

“I have been doing this ever since I was little,” said Airikia Hall, both an artist and friend of Boyd. “I’m really influenced by my parents (who are also artists).. I love looking around and seeing everyone else’s artwork.”

The music acts began with Patrick Goudeau, also known by his stage name Will Wander, who started with a few of his own songs and a cover from Charlie Chaplin, introducing a mellow mood to the audience at the kickoff of the festival.

“It was a great crowd, and I love performing,” Goudeau said. “It’s for a great cause.”

Judging from the reactions of the crowd, they loved it. The visitors had great things to say about not only the musicians but also the artists and their art.

Hannah Glass, a model and artist, was busy putting crystals and paint on visitors as well as introducing her artwork to the crowd.

“Next year I hope to have more art done so I can show that, but I also really love to do this (crystal and painting area) so I’ll definitely do this as well,” Glass said.

The food was also a big hit. That’s My Dawg, a Murfreesboro-based food truck, specializes in hot dogs that make your mouth water.

“(Boyd) actually came and ate at my truck for lunch one day and just asked me if I would be a part of this. I saved the date because I could tell he was real genuine, and here we are,” said Lenon Luke, That’s My Dawg’s owner.

