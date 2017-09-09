Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry dies in helicopter crash

Photo courtesy of WKRN

Story by LB Rogers / Contributing Writer

Country music star and one half of Montgomery Gentry, Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash yesterday. He was in New Jersey and due to perform later that night.

Montgomery Gentry had several chart-topping hits, such as “Where I Come From” and “Something to Be Proud Of,” and were known for their unique country style and high-energy shows.

The duo has been nominated for several awards, winning CMA and ACM awards for “Duo of the Year” in 2000. They were also members of the Grand Ole Opry.

The “My Town” singers sold out shows both in the states and overseas and were well-known for singing patriotic songs and supporting U.S. troops.

It is believed that Gentry and his pilot went down around 1 p.m. into a wooded area near the runway at the Flying W Airport and Resort in Medford, N. J. Both were declared dead, but details on the cause of the crash have yet to be announced.

The 50-year-old is survived by his wife, Angie, and two daughters, Kaylee and Taylor, along with his bandmates.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Tayhlor Stephenson, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.