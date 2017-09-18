Women’s Golf: Lady Raiders finish fourteenth at Mason Rudolph Invitational

Photo by Tyler Lamb / MT Athletics Communications

The Middle Tennessee women’s golf team finished 14th in the Mason Rudolph Invitational this past weekend at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee.

The tournament consisted of fifteen of the top teams in the nation: Alabama, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Clemson, North Carolina, Northwestern, Virginia, Houston, Chattanooga, University of Central Florida, Auburn, Charlotte and the reigning champions of last season, Arizona State.

Lady Raiders Jenna Burris, Hanley Long, Cynthia Bounleutay, Caroline Caudill and Savannah Quick competed in the event.

Team leaders Long and Burris get off to hot start

Long was the leader of the team for the first two days, starting off at 24th overall on day one. At the end of day two, she found herself in the top 30 and ended up in the top 45 at the tournament’s conclusion.

Burris took the lead on the final day of the invitational by shooting a 68. She continued her solid play and ended up in the top 35, which was the best individual finish for Middle Tennessee.

68 is Burris’ second lowest round of her career, with 67 being her best from the 2017 Conference USA Championship. She also finished with 13 of the 44 birdies for Middle Tennessee, good for ninth-most in the field.

Freshmen Caudill and Quick kicked off their collegiate careers with Caudill shooting a 73 overall and a 79 on day one. Quick was the only Blue Raider to play the par threes at even or better during the tournament.

The Lady Raiders started off their season strong and ended up taking off 28 strokes from their 918 on the same course a season ago.

The team also notched 44 birdies, tying for seventh most in the field of fifteen.

Final Results

Individual results for Lady Raiders:

34th Jenna Burris 73-74-68, four-under

Tie 44th Hanley Long 72-71-76, three-over

Tie 62nd Caroline Caudill 73-79-74, ten-over

Tie 69th Cynthia Bounleutay 76-78-76, 14-over

77th Savannah Quick 79-79-78, 20-over

What’s Next?

The Lady Raiders will be traveling to the the Lady Paladin Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina, Sept. 22-24, hosted by Furman at Furman University Golf Club.

Follow Sports Reporter Madison Zygadlo (@madszygadlo) on Twitter for more coverage.

For more sports stories, follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter and Periscope at @Sidelines_Sport.

To contact Sports Editor Rusty Ellis, email sports@mtsusidelines.com