MTSU closing Wednesday due to icy roads, low temperatures

Photo by Devin Grimes / MTSU Sidelines

MTSU President Sidney McPhee announced that the university will be closed and classes will be canceled again on Wednesday due to hazardous driving conditions and low temperatures.

McPhee took to Twitter Tuesday evening to state that MTSU would be closed for “one more day.” McPhee’s tweet comes after both Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools announced that they would be closed on Wednesday due to similar concerns.

One more day. Use it wisely! Be safe and let’s start this semester Thursday. #TRUEBLUE pic.twitter.com/9sGU0vRERE — Sidney A. McPhee (@PresidentMcPhee) January 17, 2018

According to reports by the Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro drivers can expect for the roads to stay icy throughout Wednesday due to the snow on the roads melting and refreezing. Temperatures are expected to remain well under freezing throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Offices that were closed on campus Tuesday will remain closed on Wednesday, and employees who believe that they may have trouble driving to the campus are being advised to, once again, contact their supervisors.

For more MTSU closing updates, follow the MTSU Alert Updates page.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.