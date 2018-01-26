Table Talk: Biscuit Love is breakfast paradise

Photo by Tayhlor Stephenson / Lifestyles Editor You know what they say, “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” And after my visit to Biscuit Love at Nashville’s Hillsboro Village — this was my second option, since Biscuit Love in The Gulch had a line spilling from it’s doors — I, too, believe that to be true. With just a short glance of the menu, I immediately chose to go with the East Nasty, a buttermilk biscuit piled high with a fried boneless chicken thigh, aged cheddar and sausage gravy. I must admit that I wasn’t totally crazy about spending $10 on a biscuit, but by the time the server arrived with my order, my skepticism completely vanished. Judging by appearances alone, the East Nasty could kill, but it truly tasted better than it looked. The gravy was both rich and creamy but not in an overwhelming kind of way. The chicken was cooked to perfection, and my taste buds were in heaven. At this point, I was already so pleased with the trendy place that is Biscuit Love that I couldn’t imagine anything else reaching these high standards. I was in for a surprise.

While munching the protein sitting on my plate, a friend continuously praised her own meal: the Bill Neal, a cheesy grits plate served with shrimp, mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, lemon tobacco sauce and green onion for $14. I hesitated to try it because grits aren’t normally my thing, and I’m not a huge seafood fan, either. Trying the Bill Neal was a leap of faith, and it completely paid off. The balance between the grits and shrimp, along with the mushrooms, bacon and other ingredients, was inspiring. Biscuit Love definitely puts a unique spin on the morning-time classic.

Once I finished my meal, the saltiness of the chicken-filled breakfast left me with a desire for something sweet, which led to my order of bonuts. If you don’t already know, a bonut is fried biscuit dough, and Biscuit Love tops them with lemon mascarpone over blueberry compote. For an order of five, I paid $7. Again, Biscuit Love satisfied. While the bonuts proved full-flavored, they weren’t too heavy on the stomach. I couldn’t have asked for more.

Now let’s talk about the atmosphere of Biscuit Love. Not only is it super trendy, but it’s also functional. The space is large enough to accommodate its plentiful guests. Although, as the restaurant continues to gain popularity, it’s important to remember that will result in increased wait times. Rather than get frustrated, embrace it; share the love — and tasty food — with your neighbors.

Biscuit Love is 100 percent worth a breakfast outing, so it gets the full five stars.

Table Talk is a foodie’s paradise where you can find true, honest opinions on the most talked-about places in town. For more Table Talk coverage, click here.