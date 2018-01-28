Women’s Basketball: Jones continues hot streak in 73-57 win at Marshall

Photo by Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines

The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (12-8, 4-3) put together their best offensive performance of the season to defeat the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-13, 0-6) at the Henderson Center in West Virginia on Friday. Thanks to a fantastic game from Anna Jones and Abbey Sissom, the Lady Raiders won by a final score of 73-57.

The victory continued MTSU’s dominance over Marshall, as they are now 8-0 all-time against the Herd.

MT matched its season-high for points scored in a win, due in large part to a season-high 13 3-pointers. While they’ve had this level of shooting success before (12 threes versus Lipscomb), this uptick in offensive production is promising as the grueling trials of conference play continue.

Sissom and Jones were instrumental in getting MTSU off to its strong start. Jones continued her excellent play of late with another efficient scoring performance, as she led the way with 21 points on 7-13 shooting from the floor. This included a 4-8 performance from beyond the three-point arc. The freshman phenom has been playing lights in the last three weeks, giving the Lady Raiders a reliable secondary scoring option.



Sissom had a strong game as well, adding 18 points and four three-point makes of her own in the win.

Lady Raiders’ hot shooting seals game early

The Lady Raiders came out swinging from the beginning, scoring 41 points in the opening half.

They outscored Marshall by 13 points and set the tone for the rest of the game. Middle Tennessee shot a scorching 54 percent (26-of-46) from the field. The Lady Raiders were equally as hot from behind the arc as they shot 54 percent (13-of-24).

Though the offense struggled early in the season, it appears that it has awakened from its slumber at the right time. With a lot of tough teams still left on the schedule, they will need to continue this excellent play in order to win.

Balanced team effort proves to be crucial in win

Aside from Jones’ 21 points and Sissom’s 18 points, junior guard Jess Louro also reached double figures with 11 points on the strength of three long-range shots.

The team’s bench added to its strong offensive play with 27 points.

In addition to her scoring, Jones also proved to be a presence on the boards by grabbing six rebounds. That tied senior Gabby Lyon for the team lead.

The Lady Raiders shared the love and dished out 18 assists on 26 field goals.

What’s next?

Middle Tennessee will travel back home to host Charlotte at the Murphy Center on Sunday at 2 p.m.

