Sidelines Guidelines: Where to find fashionable plus-size clothing

Photo and story by Katrina Johnson / Contributing Writer

The fashion world is finally answering calls for inclusive sizing options. While stores like Cato and Lane Bryant have remained notorious for their available plus-size clothing, the demand for more plus-size options is so high that just two retailers won’t cut it. Women deserve to feel chic and sexy, regardless of their body type. So here’s a list of places that offer fashionable selections in a variety of sizes ranging from 10-36.

Maurices

Maurices is on-trend and fashionable, plus their clothes are priced reasonably. Their sizes range from 1-26, and the brand offers styles such as casual, work attire and nice ensembles for a girl’s night out. Another benefit of shopping at Maurices is that if you were to invite a friend to subscribe to their emails, you could receive 25 percent off one regular priced item and get another $10 in store credit. Maurices is located at the Avenue in Murfreesboro, so be sure to check them out.

Torrid

Torrid, formerly owned by Hot Topic, provides plus-size fashion for sizes 10-30. This brand has the latest styles for any occasion, whether you have a party to go to or errands to run. They have jeans and tops and even cocktail dresses. Like Maurices, Torrid has cash discounts, too. For every $50 you spend, you can get $25 back in what they call “Haute cash” to spend at either their physical location or online. Torrid is located at the Avenue in Murfreesboro, where you can shop in-store rather than online.

Addition Elle

Addition Elle dubbed their brand as a “fashion democracy” with sizes ranging from 12-26. This Canadian-owned company has everything from sports and work apparel to casual wear and lingerie. They recently revamped their brand with models Ashley Graham and Jordyn Woods, who both helped design new trendy, edgy and chic collections. Be sure to check out their website for frequent sales.

Boohoo

Boohoo is an online fashion retailer that is based out of the UK. This high fashion retailer produces clothing in sizes 12-24. And they must be doing something right, because Boohoo made over $4 million in sales last year. If your closest consists of bodysuits, jean jackets, dresses and tops, then you need to check out their website. Also, model Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, has a collection with Boohoo, which may be of interest.

Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova, an Instagram-famous brand, is the hottest site to shop — celebrities from Kylie Jenner to Baddie Winkle shop here — and the prices are incredibly affordable. The hot urban styles available at Fashion Nova range in size from 1-24. The fact that you can shop and afford a place that Kylie Jenner, Amber Rose, Cardi B and Baddie Winkle have all shopped is reason enough to try this site.

Sorella

Sorella is a boutique based out of Los Angeles, California, that supplies a range of sizes from extra small to extra large in tops and bottoms and 24 to 36 in denim. This place is packed with everything from casual clothing and sweatsuits to chic dresses. They also have vintage-style pieces, which are all the rage right now. Their vibe is cool and urban while still being sexy and chic, and Sorella is centered around girls empowering each other with their “Girls Tour” collection. This is a boutique you can’t go wrong with.

Missguided

Missguided is another UK-based retailer, and their sizes range from 0-20. They offer formal wear to denim skirts, and though this brand offers quality pieces, they still manage to make their prices affordable for customers. Make up guru Carli Bybel has a collection with this fashion brand, and she’s incredibly stylish. So go check out their website for some fun, stylish pieces. However, since the brand is based out of the UK, you’ll have to rely on the online store.

Windsor

Windsor is the place to shop if you have a fancy event to attend such as a red carpet affair. They have a store in Nashville’s Opry Mills mall, and their elegant dresses are available in sizes 1X to 3X. Their selections accentuate curves and embrace all body types, and they do not disappoint.

Whether you prefer online shopping or physically visiting the store, this guide makes shopping for fashionable plus-size clothing easy. Plan your next shopping spree, visit the stores mentioned above and enjoy your newly improved closet.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Tayhlor Stephenson, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.