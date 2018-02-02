Video: MTSU students’ choice of pop culture terms

Video by BingNan Li / Contributing Writer

It’s no secret that millennials have completely transformed the means of communication. Words like “lit” and “bet” are basically common terms now, but MTSU’s use of popular culture ventures deeper. The video below focuses on MTSU students’ choice of slang words, and just by viewing it you can learn all the latest trends and better understand MTSU’s pop culture.

