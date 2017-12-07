Collegiate 100 Black Men of MTSU hold book drive for children with autism

Photo and story by Kiera Jones / Contributing Writer

On Wednesday, the Collegiate 100 Black Men of MTSU sponsored their first book drive for children with autism in honor of their Collegiate Week outside of the Student Union Building. The Collegiate introduced their new interns for spring 2018 with a week dedicated to giving.

Collegiate 100 is a mentoring organization that services high schools and middle schools in the Murfreesboro area. Collegiate 100 members attempt to mentor and become role models to young adults and boys. After inducting new members to the organization, the organization decided to hold a Collegiate Week, focusing completely on giving back to the community.

On Wednesday, MTSU students were given the opportunity to donate books to autistic children through the drive. According to Collegiate 100 Vice President Markthony Sanders, autism is the fastest growing developmental disability in the U.S. He also stated that boys are five times more likely to have autism than girls.

“I think this book drive is very good for the community because autistic children need books just as well as any other child who is trying to expand their education,” said Keely Butigan, an MTSU sophomore who attended the book drive.

Although Collegiate 100 did not get as many books as they planned, they made sure to give any student passing the Student Union Building entrance a fact about how important reading is to an autistic child’s future.

“We are looking to give back to the community,” said Kobey Frayser, an MTSU freshman majoring in business management and one of the new members of Collegiate 100. “Especially to those with autism, we know that reading is the first step to building better character to children with that disability.”

