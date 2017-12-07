MTSU Center for Historic Preservation now accepting applications for local history projects

Photo courtesy of MTSU CHP

The Middle Tennessee State University Center for Historic Preservation has helped with history projects all across Tennessee and is now accepting applications for local history projects.

In East Tennessee, the CHP is working with Knox Heritage and West View Community Action Group to make interpretive materials for three African-American cemeteries. They are also partnered with the Crossroads Downtown Partnership in Morristown to design a walking and driving tour of local historic resources.

Partnerships in Middle Tennessee include working with the Wolf Gap Education Outreach to assess historical resources for educational and interpretive potential in Giles County.

In West Tennessee, The Walter Brewer Bemis Community Center has worked with CHP on a heritage room, interpreting the history of the former West Bemis Rosenwald School. It now houses the community center outside of Jackson.

CHP Director and Tennessee State Historian Carroll Van West, staff and students worked with partners in Memphis on interpretive products for the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., which took place on April 4, 1968. The staff and students created driving tours, exhibitions and publications for Memphis partners, including the Memphis Heritage Trail, Universal Life Insurance Co. and Soulsville USA.

Applications for local history projects are due June 1. Applications can be downloaded here (here). For more information, call 615-898-2947 or send an email to Antoinette van Zelm or Lydia Simpson . Applicants will be notified of their status by August 2018, and selected projects will begin later that month.

