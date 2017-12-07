Crime: Police respond to shooting on South University Street

Photo by Eric Goodwin / MTSU Sidelines Archive

Murfreesboro police responded to reports of gunshots near South University Street and Reid Alley on Thursday morning, according to a press release from the Murfreesboro Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim lying in the roadway of the 400 block of South University Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Byrus M. Hughes, who is now listed in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

No suspect information is available at this time, according to the press release. The investigation is ongoing and in its preliminary stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call Murfreesboro Police Dispatch at 615-893-1311 or Rutherford County CrimeStoppers at 615-893-7867 (STOP).

