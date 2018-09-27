MTSU housing report finds home prices continue to rise in Middle Tennessee, across state

Photo courtesy of myguysmoving / Flickr

Story by Ghaliah Almuyidi / Contributing Writer

Home prices across the state of Tennessee continued to rise in the second quarter of 2018, according to the latest quarterly housing report from the MTSU Business and Economic Research Center.

Tennessee home prices increased 8 percent year-over-year, BERC Director Murat Arik noted in a press release. The increase in home prices remains above the national average, which has fluctuated around 6.5 percent over the past two years.

Areas of year-over-year increase include Nashville at 9.7 percent, Clarksville at 9.7 percent and Cleveland at 8.1 percent, and home sales increased in all three regions of the state, according to the report.

The current average price for a three bedroom house in Murfreesboro is about $330,000. That is an approximate 13.9 percent increase over the average price in 2016. Refer to the chart below for more details.

Arik also noted the state’s low unemployment rates and job stability as contributing factors in the increasing housing prices.

According to the latest figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Nashville unemployment ranked the lowest among Tennessee metro areas at 3 percent in July and is about 2 percent lower than the national average.

Wayne Rollins, a professor of business and marketing at MTSU’s Jones College of Business, commented on the housing prices as a person who owns property himself and studies the current housing market news.

“When you drive around Murfreesboro, you will see that we have invested heavily in housing, and Nashville can’t keep up with the housing,” Rollins said.

(Source: https://www.househunt.com/home-prices/TN/Murfreesboro/)

In light of that, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that the Nashville region grows by an average of 100 people a day.

“The prices will eventually (stabilize) and may even drop,” Rollins said. “I have lived long enough to see the housing markets go up, and I have seen them go down. Right now, it is a seller’s market, but the bubble will burst.”

