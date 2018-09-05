MTSU, League of Women Voters cancel Sept. 20 gubernatorial forum

Photo courtesy of MTSU

MTSU has announced that the gubernatorial forum that was to take place on Sept. 20 on campus has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts for the candidates.

The free event was supposed to be moderated by veteran television journalist and former WTVF-TV lead anchor Chris Clark, who is an adjunct professor at MTSU, and was to include former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and businessman Bill Lee, the two winners of the recent Tennessee gubernatorial primaries.

The event was sponsored by MTSU and the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization that was formed in order to help women take on larger roles in public affairs.

The Tennessee gubernatorial race will be decided on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Early voting runs from Oct. 17 through Nov. 1.

