6 spooky shots, spirits for this Halloween

Let’s be honest: What college student doesn’t like an occasional drink on the weekend to take their mind off the six-page paper they have due Monday morning? Well, let’s take that boring can of Natty Light, push it to the back of the fridge and crawl out of that “coffin” to try these basic blood-curling beverage recipes. These Halloween party potions will easily be the “howl” of the year when partying it up with your ghouls and goblins this weekend!

Poisoned Apple Cider Cocktail

This Apple Cider Cocktail almost looks too good to be true. Hopefully, this modern twist on Snow White’s poison apple won’t keep you from being the life of the party.

Ingredients

4 oz apple cider

1 1/2 oz spiced rum

1 1/2 oz pomegranate juice

3/4 oz grenadine

1/4 tsp edible luster dust

Instructions

Add ice to cocktail shaker, add ingredients, cover and shake. Strain into glass and serve.



Zombie Brain Hemorrhage

Zombies are known for snacking on brains, but this time it’s your chance to see what the hype is about.

Ingredients

Peach Schnapps

Creme de Menthe (Green, not clear)

Bailey’s Irish Cream

Grenadine

Instructions

Pour the Peach Schnapps into a shot glass, about ½ full. Pour a splash of Creme de Menthe in next, it’ll sink to the bottom.

Next, pour on the Bailey’s. You can either pour it as a clean layer, or gently pour it for a mixed “brain” effect.

Just before serving, pour a splash of grenadine into the middle of the shot glass. It’ll drag some Bailey;s down, causing a curdling effect.

Embalming Fluid Cocktail

Surely this potion will preserve your fun for the night!

Ingredients

1½ oz. mandarin vodka

½ oz. sour apple mix

½ oz. lime juice

4 oz. gingerale

2 drops green food coloring

Instructions

Mix all ingredients in a shaker over ice. Serve in glasses.

Witches Brew Martini

This one’s for the bad “ghouls” and all the bad “witches!”

Ingredients

Vodka

Triple sec

Curacao

Instructions

Start by pouring equal portions of vodka, triple sec and curacao into a shaker over cracked ice.

Chill a martini glass then then coat the rim of a glass with lime and then rub it into some black sanding sugar (black sprinkles also work just fine if you don’t have the sugar crystals.)

Shake the cocktail shaker well and then strain into the rimmed martini glass and enjoy.

Black Magic Cocktail

May the ritual of concocting this “Black Magic” be carried on throughout Halloween for years to come.

Ingredients

¼ cup ice

½ cup orange juice

1 ½ ounces vodka

2 drops black food dye

½ ounce Triple sec

Orange slices, to garnish

Instructions

Pour the orange juice and Triple sec into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Cover, shake well, and strain into a glass filled halfway with ice.

In a pint glass, add a drop of black food dye to the vodka. Stir well.

Using the back of a spoon, slowly pour the black vodka into the cocktail glass so that it rests atop the orange juice and Triple sec.

Using a cotton swab, carefully paint the orange slices with black food dye, decorating as desired. Garnish and serve.

Black Death Punch

Ingredients

1 two-liter bottle of ginger ale, Sprite, blackberry soda, or your soda of choice

1 packet of black cherry Kool-Aid

12 oz of frozen berries (a mix of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries), thawed

1/2 of a 750-ml bottle of Dekuyper’s Pomegranate liqueur*

5 cups of clear rum or vodka

1 packet of Pop Rocks Candy, for special effects (optional)

Instructions

For the “scabs,” mash berries using a potato masher or process in a blender for 30 seconds.

Combine soda, cherry Kool-Aid, berries and alcohol in the cauldron … sorry, your punch bowl.

When you are ready to serve, wave your hands over the bowl and recite: “Double, double, toil and trouble. Fire burn and cauldron bubble…!”

Pour in the Pop Rocks immediately before the party – they’ll make the punch snap, crackle and pop for the next several minutes!

