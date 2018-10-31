Audio: Murfreesboro investigation group finds passion in the paranormal

Photo courtesy of the Shadow Chasers

Story by Wendy Anderson / Contributing Writer

Today is the day ghosts and goblins are said to come out and play, and people dress up as things they don’t normally get to be the other 364 days of the year. However, there is a group of locals that are in touch with the spooky, haunted side of life year round. The Shadow Chasers are a local group of paranormal investigators who’ve proven that no matter what your day job is, you can still find time for your passion – even if that passion is hunting ghosts. Listen to the audio story below to learn more about the Shadow Chasers.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Sydney Wagner, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.