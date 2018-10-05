Mempho brings packed festival experience to Memphis for second year

Photo courtesy of Mempho Music Festival

This Saturday and Sunday, Mempho Music Festival will kick off its second year at Shelby Farms Park in Memphis, Tennessee.

This year’s festival will host performances from Beck, Nas, Post Malone, Janelle Monaé, Mac DeMarco, George Clinton and more. Fans will also have the chance to experience legendary hometown performances from Juicy J and Project Pat, Lucero, Eric Gales, The Bar-Kays, Don Bryant & The Bo-Keys, Big Ass Truck, John Nemeth & The Love Light Orchestra, Boo Mitchell & The Kings, Talibah Safiya and Cory Branan.

Camping options will be available for the first time at Mempho, and through a partnership with CID entertainment, the festival will have VIP and Super VIP experiences, bringing exclusive amenities options to festival patrons – including open bars, catered meals, artist meet & greets, private performances, tents and luxury camping and tour bus experiences.

In addition, a wide selection of southern cuisine from Corky’s Ribs & BBQ, New Wing Order, Smurfrey Smokehouse, Fresh Gulf Shrimp, Bella Caffe Coffee, Miss Birdsong’s Sweet Tooth and more will be available at the festival.

Sidelines will be providing coverage of the two-day festival, so check back for recaps and reviews soon.

For more information, visit www.memphofest.com.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Sydney Wagner, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.