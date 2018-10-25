Video: Movement ‘68 Symposium gathers alumni to discuss 50 years of black activism at MTSU

Six alumni discussed their involvement in black activism during their time attending MTSU as a part of the “Movement ‘68 Symposium” at the College of Education auditorium on Tuesday.

Panelists included Sylvester Brooks, Phyllis Hickerson, Michael McDonald, Vincent Windrow, André Canty and Arionna White.

They reflected on their individual experiences spanning 50 years of black activism at MTSU.

Kent State University Archivist Lae’l Hughes-Watkins gave an introductory speech about her research in black history.

Moderators Barbara Scales and Sarah Calise asked the panelists about their experiences with and views on the Forrest Hall controversy.

See the above video video to hear more from the panelists.