MTSU sorority partners with Salvation Army for toy drive

Photos and story by Joseph Choi / Contributing Writer

MTSU’s Eta Psi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha began their first toy drive this week. They have partnered with the Salvation Army to benefit 14 children, aged six months to 13 years old. The members said that they felt a toy drive, although small, would make a significant impact on the kids. Along with toys, they also accepted clothing for the children.

Speaking on what motivated them to hold the toy drive this year, sorority member Mackenzie Harris said,“Our purpose is to be a service to all mankind, and as we are back on the yard (and back on campus), this was our first opportunity to do something. And it did fall close to Christmas, so what better opportunity than a toy drive?”

Sorority members show off some of the toys that will be donated to children in need in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Joseph Choi) Alpha Kappa Alpha members gather in the Student Union atrium to accept toys for charity in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Joseph Choi) Alpha Kappa Alpha displays a festive holiday table in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Joseph Choi) The Alpha Kappa Alpha letters are displayed along with a donated toy acting as their holiday mascot in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Joseph Choi) The first toy of the drive is donated to the Alpha Kappa Alpha toy drive in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Joseph Choi)

To contact Lifestyles Editor Sydney Wagner, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.