MTSU sorority partners with Salvation Army for toy drive

Photos and story by Joseph Choi / Contributing Writer
MTSU’s Eta Psi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha began their first toy drive this week. They have partnered with the Salvation Army to benefit 14 children, aged six months to 13 years old. The members said that they felt a toy drive, although small, would make a significant impact on the kids. Along with toys, they also accepted clothing for the children.
Speaking on what motivated them to hold the toy drive this year, sorority member Mackenzie Harris said,“Our purpose is to be a service to all mankind, and as we are back on the yard (and back on campus), this was our first opportunity to do something. And it did fall close to Christmas, so what better opportunity than a toy drive?”
