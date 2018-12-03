Photos: Murfreesboro cat cafe celebrates with pop-up event

Photos and story by Caryn Tramel / Contributing Writer
Catfeine, a Murfreesboro cat cafe, hosted a pop-up event Saturday at Cultivate Coworking to celebrate being one step closer to opening a permanent location.
The event offered a one-hour session with cats, local baked goods from Olive Branch Bakery and coffee from Just Love for those that bought a ticket. Catfeine also offered a Cat Yoga class led by Kala Simpkins with a 30-minute wind-down in the cat lounge. The event was sold out.
Taura Byrd, co-owner of Catfeine, says the idea came from watching a “Shark Tank” episode where a similar idea was presented as a business concept. After following a couple of other cafes that had opened in the United States, the co-owners knew this is what they wanted to do.
“We are basically acting as a foster home for these kitties to try to help find as many kitties homes as possible,” Byrd said.
Curtis Byrd, Taura’s partner, said they are trying to be a part of the community and connect people with cats. They want to provide a cozy, comfortable environment where people can see the cats be more interactive than at a shelter.
They are partnering with Rutherford County Cat Rescue, Puurrrfect Paws and Middle Tennessee Treasures to work toward a common goal of finding homes for shelter cats.
Catfeine currently doesn’t have an opening date set, but they are hoping to open in late February.
To find more information, you can find Catfeine on Facebook @murfreesborocatcafe or at their website www.catfeine.net/.
