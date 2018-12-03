Photos: Murfreesboro cat cafe celebrates with pop-up event

Photos and story by Caryn Tramel / Contributing Writer

Catfeine, a Murfreesboro cat cafe, hosted a pop-up event Saturday at Cultivate Coworking to celebrate being one step closer to opening a permanent location.

The event offered a one-hour session with cats, local baked goods from Olive Branch Bakery and coffee from Just Love for those that bought a ticket. Catfeine also offered a Cat Yoga class led by Kala Simpkins with a 30-minute wind-down in the cat lounge. The event was sold out.

Taura Byrd, co-owner of Catfeine, says the idea came from watching a “Shark Tank” episode where a similar idea was presented as a business concept. After following a couple of other cafes that had opened in the United States, the co-owners knew this is what they wanted to do.

“We are basically acting as a foster home for these kitties to try to help find as many kitties homes as possible,” Byrd said.

Curtis Byrd, Taura’s partner, said they are trying to be a part of the community and connect people with cats. They want to provide a cozy, comfortable environment where people can see the cats be more interactive than at a shelter.

They are partnering with Rutherford County Cat Rescue, Puurrrfect Paws and Middle Tennessee Treasures to work toward a common goal of finding homes for shelter cats.

Catfeine currently doesn’t have an opening date set, but they are hoping to open in late February.

To find more information, you can find Catfeine on Facebook @murfreesborocatcafe or at their website www.catfeine.net/.

Rhonda Anderson and her daughter, Ella Foster, spend their hour with one orange and white kitten on Saturday, December 1, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Caryn Tramel) Jacob Rex, an MTSU senior, says the cafe is something novel he can maybe take friends to enjoy on Dec. 1, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Caryn Tramel) Just Love provides coffee and hot chocolate to customers on Saturday, December 1, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Caryn Tramel) One hour sessions with cats are available at the event on Saturday, December 1, 2018., in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Caryn Tramel) A sign with the Catfeine logo hangs at the pop-up event on Saturday, December 1, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Caryn Tramel) Kristine Malingowsky says cats are so fun because they all have different personalities on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Caryn Tramel) All the cats are for adoption at the pop-up event on Saturday, December 1, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Caryn Tramel) Catfeine shirts and other cat-themed items are for sale on Saturday, December 1, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Caryn Tramel) Taura Byrd, co-owner, talks with customers about the opening and location of Catfeine on Saturday, December 1, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn (MTSU Sidelines / Caryn Tramel)

